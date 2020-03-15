Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison stated that the country will impose a 14-day self-isolation for all the international arrivals in the country from the midnight of Sunday for the containment of the spread of the deadly coronavirus or COVID-19.

Australia will also ban cruise ships from foreign ports for an initial 30 days, he said. Australia has recorded more than 250 coronavirus cases and three deaths.

COVID-19 crisis worldwide

The deadly coronavirus or COVID-19 has claimed the lives of nearly 6,000 people around the world and has infected over 150,000 people globally. The virus which has its origin in the city of Wuhan of Hubei province has spread to more than 120 countries worldwide.

The WHO recently described the virus as a pandemic and the epicentre of the virus has shifted from China to Europe currently. China is the most affected country due to the virus followed by Italy, Iran and South Korea.

(With agency inputs)