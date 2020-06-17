The Canadian actor Keanu Reeves has won the hearts of the film lovers for the last two decades with his performances in films like The Matrix Trilogy and also the John Wick series. Now, the actor is going to give a chance to one of his lucky fans to spend some good time one-on-one with him for a very important and noble cause.

The Matrix star has gone into a partnership with Camp Rainbow Gold, which is an Idaho-based charity for children's cancer, for offering a 15-minute long Zoom call date to the highest bidder and the money is going to be used for the betterment of children.

How to Win a Zoom Call Date with Reeves

The description of the 'date' reads, "Bill & Ted. Speed. The Matrix. John Wick. You know him. You love him. This is truly priceless and now you have the chance to Zoom with him from home!", which has made the fans go crazy. The followers of the actor have been also asked to prepare questions for their cozy interaction with the 55-year-old movie icon who has won the hearts of millions around the world.

The one of a kind virtual date with Reeves was valued at $10,000 but as of Wednesday, the bidding has already rocketed up to $16,600, thanks to one anonymous bid, as reported by CNN.

When is the 'Date'?

The auction, which is currently attracting the attention of the actor's fans is going to close on Monday and the special 'date' will be taking place in the first week of the next month, ie, July 6. Other items that are included in the Camp Rainbow Gold include a 15-minute Zoom concert with Fifth Harmony singer Ally Brooke, as well a guitar signed by the singer Andy Grammer.

As per the last updates, the latest edition of John Wick starring Reeves is going to get released in 2022. However, if you are a Keanu Reeves fan then this your best chance to talk in person with your idol even during the times of the coronavirus or COVID-19 pandemic, which is creating havoc around the world in recent times.