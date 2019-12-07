Keanu Reeves' girlfriend, Alexandra Grant, stopped dyeing her hair after going permanently gray in her early 20s. Although she is a beautiful woman who has embraced her lustrous gray locks, we have all probably at some point wondered why she doesn't dye her hair attached as she is to someone in the glamor industry. But now it looks like we have the answer.

Recently, Grant shared a screenshot of a Newsweek article which said that women who use dye regularly put themselves at risk of breast cancer up to 60 percent. The International Journal of Cancer conducted a research involving 46,709 women between the ages of 35 and 74, and it was found that the chemicals present in the dye could play a role in breast carcinogenesis.

Grant captioned the image: "Wow. Today's news... The numbers are staggering, especially for womxn of color. I went gray prematurely in my early 20's... and dyed my hair every color along the way until I couldn't tolerate the toxicity of the dyes any more."

She added: "In my 30's I let my hair turn "blonde"... I love and support that every womxn can choose how she wants to look at every age. But/and, if womxn are perishing from beauty standards... then let's talk about those beauty standards. Love to all womxn!"

The best part about the post is she is not only offering a healthy piece of advice, but she is also pushing women to love themselves just the way they are, and that's simply beautiful.

Rumors of Grant dating Reeves started swirling when the duo attended LACMA Art + Film Gala, where they walked the red carpet holding hands and looking very much in love!

According to a source, the couple started dating earlier this year but weren't ready to make it public just yet. The source added that Keanu is very "happy and grateful" to have Grant in his life.