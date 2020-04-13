Despite observing social distancing and staying at home for three weeks, Rachel Brummert, a woman from North Carolina, has tested positive for the fatal coronavirus. Brummert was diagnosed with the virus on Thursday.

Suffering from autoimmune disorder, Brummert hasn't left her home in the last three weeks after she went to a pharmacy in mid-March. Since then she has been observing social distancing, even from her family members.

Infection from groceries bag?

Stating that she is the sickest ever, Brummert while speaking to WCNC said: "This is the sickest I've ever been, and it's the most scared I've ever been. From what I'm hearing about ventilators, it's scary stuff. I'm really hoping I can wait this out at home."

Currently under a self-imposed quarantine following her test, Brummert is living in a separate room in her house, away from other family members including her husband.

Brummert now suspects that she caught the virus after touching grocery bags placed in her front porch by a delivery woman, who later tested positive for COVID-19. "I really thought I was doing everything right. I barely had any contact. I didn't even touch her [the delivery woman]," she said, adding that she was not wearing gloves when she carried the grocery bags into her home.

"I've never had anything like this before. I've had the flu. This is not the flu. It's a whole other monster," said Brummert who was suffering from the COVID-19 symptoms including fever, cough, loss of smell, fatigue, headaches and breathing difficulties. North Carolina has recorded more than 4,300 confirmed cases and 89 deaths.

Virus capable of travelling through air

In a recent report published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, it has been found that COVID-19 is capable of travelling in air up to 13 feet.

The report was based on findings of similar research carried out by the Beijing-based Academy of Military Medical Sciences, which stressed on the fact that social distancing guidelines believed to be six feet might not be enough to contain the spread of the virus through community transmission.

The CDC's report also stated that COVID-19 could spread through the soles of shoes. Based on the findings of shoe sole samples taken at Huoshenshan Hospital in Wuhan, the report said: "Furthermore, half of the samples from the soles of the ICU medical staff shoes tested positive. Therefore, the soles of medical staff shoes might function as carriers."

"High levels were also found on frequently touched surfaces like computer mice, trash cans and bed rails," the findings revealed.

The United States, which has become the global epicentre of the fatal coronavirus pandemic has reported more than 22,000 deaths and over 560,000 infected cases.