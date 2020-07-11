As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak growing and getting stronger day by day, most of the people around the world have been staying indoors to keep a safe distance from getting infected. The same goes for celebrities who are not being able to go out and do their work. Due to the current situation, the stars have resorted to the digital media platforms to keep themselves entertained and also their fans.

Thus, most of the celebrities around the world have been making content on the video-sharing platform TikTok. Now, a research has claimed that it is not only entertaining but also lucrative as stars like the Beckham family, Gordon Ramsay have been reportedly raking in huge sums of money with the help of their posts.

How Much Does Gordon Ramsay and Family Earn From TikTok?

As per the research done by Compare.bet that was obtained by The Sun on Friday, Gordon's family is at the top of the TikTok rich list after garnering around £142,000 from their posts. Gordon along with his daughter Tilly have made a number of fun videos on the video-sharing platform, which have gone viral. They have posted 29 videos to date and have six million followers, they are said to earn £4,900 per post.

On the other hand, Romeo, the son of Victoria and David Beckham, has his own TikTok account where his mother has appeared for dancing around their kitchen to the iconic 1997 number Spice Up Your Life. As per reports, the Beckhams have earned £21,866 so far but their representative denied the claims.

TikTok Stars' Favorite

British actress Jacqueline Jossa and her husband Dan have also raked in money due to their presence in their respective TikTok accounts. Jacqueline has 1.4 million followers whereas her husband has 81,200 followers. According to The Sun, the couple has earned around £114,000 from the social media platform so far.

In recent times, TikTok has been in the news for all the wrong reasons. India banned the video-sharing platform along with other Chinese apps following the clash of the Indian troops with the Chinese troops at the Galwan Valley in Ladakh near the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The Trump government has also hinted that it might ban TikTok in their country as many other nations have raised questions about the security of the users on the platform.