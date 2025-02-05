Here is Elon Musk's Young Tech Army Aged 19-25 in Control of U.S. Government's Most Sensitive Systems!

Elon Musk has assembled a team of young engineers, aged between 19 and 25, to work on the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) initiative. Despite their lack of experience in government work, they now have access to some of the U.S. government's most sensitive systems, raising concerns about data security and oversight.

Marko Elez: Direct Access to Treasury Payment Systems

At just 25, Marko Elez, a former SpaceX engineer, has been granted direct access to some of the most sensitive systems within the U.S. Treasury. Elez now oversees the Payment Automation Manager and Secure Payment System at the Bureau of the Fiscal Service, which are responsible for disbursing almost all federal payments. His position gives him administrator-level privileges, including the ability to modify critical files and permissions. Sources have expressed concerns over the vast control Elez holds, as it could potentially allow someone to manipulate highly confidential taxpayer information.

Gavin Kliger: The "America Saver" with Political Allegiances

Gavin Kliger, 25, is another member of Musk's team who brings a unique blend of tech expertise and political support. A former employee of the AI company Databricks, Kliger has taken on the role of Special Adviser to the Director at the U.S. Office of Personnel Management. He recently made headlines for sending an email instructing USAID workers to work from home as part of Musk's move to restructure the department. Kliger, a vocal supporter of Matt Gaetz and other political figures like Pete Hegseth, has published a Substack post explaining why he gave up a seven-figure salary to "save America." His political views, particularly his defense of controversial figures, have raised questions about the motivations behind his role in the government's tech infrastructure.

Edward Coristine: The Young Heir with a Bold Career Shift

At just 19 years old, Edward Coristine has already made significant waves in the tech world. Currently still in college, Coristine is the heir to his father's popcorn brand, Lesser Evil. He has also completed an internship at Musk's brain-computer interface company Neuralink. Despite his age and lack of extensive government experience, Coristine is listed as an "expert" within internal Office of Personnel Management records. He reportedly joined a General Services Administration staff call, where some members were unaware of his role, raising questions about his involvement in key government systems.

Luke Farritor: The AI Expert with Ties to Musk and Thiel

Luke Farritor, 23, brings a strong background in AI to Musk's tech team. Farritor gained recognition for his work deciphering an ancient scroll from Pompeii, a feat that earned him a $700,000 prize. Before joining Musk's team, he interned at SpaceX and dropped out of the University of Nebraska to work with Silicon Valley entrepreneur Nat Friedman. Farritor's involvement in the General Services Administration has drawn attention due to his ties to Musk and billionaire Peter Thiel. His expertise in AI and his academic background have placed him in a position to influence major government systems, raising further concerns about oversight and accountability.

Gautier Cole Killian: A Volunteering Engineer with a Global Background

Gautier Cole Killian, 24, is another member of Musk's team with a diverse background. He previously worked as an engineer at the computerized trading firm Jump Trading before joining DOGE as a volunteer. Killian, who graduated high school in 2019 and studied at McGill University in Canada, is now involved in sensitive government systems. His decision to volunteer for DOGE has raised eyebrows, especially as he holds access to critical government data despite his lack of formal experience in the public sector.

Ethan Shaotran: A Harvard Student with Early Success in Tech

Ethan Shaotran, 22, is a former hackathon runner-up and a computer science student at Harvard. Despite being relatively new to the workforce, Shaotran has already secured a role with the General Services Administration, where he has access to key IT systems. His early success in tech, including his involvement in a hackathon organized by Musk's AI company xAI, has helped him land a position that many believe he's not yet qualified for. His rapid rise has sparked concerns about the vetting process for government hires and the level of expertise required for such roles.

Akash Bobba: The Young Expert with Extensive Internships

At 21, Akash Bobba is another member of Musk's team with a wealth of internship experience. He has worked at major tech companies like Meta, Palantir, and Bridgewater Associates. Bobba's resume includes a notable stint as an intern at these prestigious firms, which has helped him secure a position within the Office of Personnel Management. He is listed as an "expert" within OPM records and has access to sensitive government systems, raising questions about the potential risks of young, untested individuals handling such critical infrastructure.

Political Backlash and Concerns Over Security

The appointment of these young, inexperienced engineers has triggered alarm from political leaders, experts, and academics alike. Senior Democrats, including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, have condemned the involvement of Musk's private tech team in government systems. Schumer called it a "hostile takeover" of the federal government, questioning the lack of oversight and accountability.

Senator Elizabeth Warren has expressed concerns over the risk of meddling with critical systems that handle trillions of dollars in transactions each year. Other Democratic figures, including Ron Wyden, have warned that Musk's team could be using their positions for politically motivated purposes, such as withholding payments from government programs.

Legal Action and Public Outcry

In response to the growing concerns, three federal employees' unions filed a lawsuit against the Trump administration, seeking to block Musk's team from accessing Treasury data. The lawsuit highlights the significant risks posed by granting such vast access to unqualified individuals with little government oversight.

Musk's Defiance and Public Statements

Elon Musk has responded to the criticism by defending his team, claiming that the engineers at DOGE are among the world's best software experts. He also pushed back against criticism from Schumer, labeling it as "hysterical" and asserting that his team's involvement is necessary for reforming inefficient government systems. However, as more details emerge about the young recruits and their roles, the debate over the security and political implications of Musk's influence in government continues to escalate.