Here Are 5 Hottest Asian Actresses of 2022; Did Your Favorite Make It?

Actresses across the boundaries have raised the heartbeats of millions with their sheer beauty and charisma. They are undisputed queens of the hearts of their fans. It cannot be denied that looks and sex appeal play important roles in making these entertainers popular. Their well-maintained physique and beauty standards are high. They sweat in the gym for hours and work hard to look the best and be always camera ready. Finding or judging who is the hottest among Asian actresses isn't an easy task, but based on many surveys and polls by various magazines and media sites, we have brought up the 5 hottest actresses in Asia in 2022.

Dipika Padukone

International stars from Indian Cinema and wife of Indian Superstar Ranveer Singh, Dipika Padukone, is undoubtedly the hottest actress from Asia. Dipika is known for her charismatic facial beauty, dimpled smile, and super attractive physique. She debuted in Indian Film Industry opposite the biggest star of the millennium Shahrukh Khan and never looked back since then. Her recent movie 'Pathan' again with Shahrukh is a big blockbuster. She has worked in big-budget Hollywood movies as well and impressed the global audience with her stunning beauty and power-packed performance.

Fan Bingbing

The very hot Chinese superstar and television producer is a gorgeous leading lady from the Chinese film industry. She is accepted as the most beautiful Chinese woman ever by a very large number of people. Fan is someone whose captivating beauty has brought her millions of fans worldwide. The Beijing News placed her at rank 1 in the list of 50 most beautiful Chinese women. Fan Bingbing is known for her outstanding performance in the movie Lost in Beijing.

Hye Kyo Song

The South Korean Leading Lady is certainly deserved to be named among the hottest Indian actress, the amazingly youthful and glowing skin and chiseled physique makes her extremely attractive, and her success as a movie star has added an aura around her. She stuns in anything she wears. Song came to the limelight with her finest performances in dramas like All In, Full House, The Wind Blows, etc. She was ranked 7th in the list of Lorean Power Celebs by Forbes Magazine in 2017.

Ha Nui Lee

This stunning actress is a beauty pageant winner who represented South Korea in Miss Universe 2007 competition and was third runner-up. This gives the clear idea that she was already a hot and attractive lady before entering the glamour world. Her recent movie Phantom Yooryeong is a blockbuster. Before this also she impressed Asian audiences with her brilliant acting.

Zhang Ziyi

This porcelain doll-like face and charming beauty will make anyone fall in love with her. She is a marvelous actress who has got all the attention of regional and international media. She has impressed movie lovers with her performances in movies like: Rush Hour 2, 2046, Memoirs of a Geisha Hero, The Road Home and Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon, and House of Flying Daggers.