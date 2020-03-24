The symptoms of coronavirus vary from person to person. While some experience mild symptoms such as headache and common cold, others suffer extreme conditions such as loss of breath, eye infection and high temperatures. However, all symptoms are critical and can endanger the life of the patient and also those around them. Here are four mild symptoms you must never ignore. and seek treatment at the right time.

1. Stomach ache

Several Covid-19 infected patients have reported experiencing stomach aches just before developing other known symptoms. A new study published in the American Journal of Gastroenterology, suggested the virus makes people experience digestive issues such as diarrhea.

Researchers collected data from 24 patients in China's Hubei province and revealed that 48.5 per cent of patients arrived at the hospital with digestive symptoms such as vomiting, abdominal pain and diarrhea.

2. Loss of taste and smell

Doctors have warned a loss of smell can be an early symptom of coronavirus, as thousands of patients worldwide reported they lost their sense of smell before showing other symptoms. Researchers claim that losing the ability to smell or taste could be due to the virus destroying cells in the nose and throat.

The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology released a statement saying: "We have also identified a new symptom (loss of sense of smell and taste) that may mean that people without other symptoms but with just the loss of this sense may have to self-isolate - again to reduce the spread of the virus."

3. Brain fog

Many patients are reported to have experienced brain fog also known as mental fatigue, as another symptom of coronavirus. A British woman, Thea Jourdan, revealed that she had no symptoms of cold, cough and fever but suffered from brain fog and felt extremely tiresome to do even small tasks such as filling out a form.

She told the Daily Mail: "Initially I felt exhausted, as if I was dragging myself through treacle and had no choice but to go to my bed. I had no meaningful cough and I wasn't running a fever. I also had brain fog. I was unable even to fill out forms from the children's schools. I just wanted to sleep."

4. Fatigue

Coronavirus patients have reported feeling extreme fatigue before any other symptoms developed and many confirmed they felt tired to even stand for a minute. The Journal of the American Medical Association revealed that 44 per cent of patients reported severe exhaustion and fatigue.

A British woman, Linda Carr, 69, told the Daily Mail that she didn't have enough energy in her body to simply lift her leg and confirmed she didn't have the regular symptoms such as cold and cough. ''I felt very sick and terribly fatigued. But I didn't have a temperature or a cough. Within two days I could barely stand. I didn't have the energy to lift one foot in front of the other."

Linda was hospitalized for close to a week seeking treatment for coronavirus and has now been discharged and advised to remain quarantined at home. She says she still feels weak and remains in isolation at home.