Heidi Klum Suffers Wardrobe Malfunction as Nipple Slips Out at Premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant During Cannes Film Festival [WATCH]

Heidi Klum stunned the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival on Wednesday in a risky cut-out yellow dress but ended up suffering a major wardrobe malfunction when she seemingly exposed her nipple at the glitzy event. The incident happened as the German model, 49, was walking the red carpet before the screening of the French film La Passion De Dodin Bouffant.

Klum put on a busty display in a bold yellow gown with a cutout accent along the chest. She made heads turn as she walked the red carpet, displaying the outfit's flowing cloak and thigh-high leg split. However, everything didn't go as planned and Klum ended up suffering a major nip slip.

Awkward Wardrobe Malfunction

Klum glided down the carpeted steps in a vivid yellow Zuhair Murad Couture gown. The cloak trailed behind her as she walked. She also had body-baring cut-outs that formed a diamond shape on her chest, allowing a glimpse of her underboob, in addition to bejeweled shoulders and a lengthy slit up her leg that went all the way to her hip.

The gown featured a large thigh-split on the side and the German model looked sexier than ever while flaunting her long legs.

She accessorized the look with a pair of transparent heels and let her hair fall loosely over her face to highlight her gorgeous facial features.

However, not everything went according to plan. The supermodel tossed the gown's jersey fabric in the air as she posed for photographers with the piece showing off plenty of skin thanks to the cut-out middle and thigh-high slit.

And as Klum posed for photos and raised her hands, she ended up exposing her nipple.

Klum didn't realize the wardrobe malfunction but eagle-eyed fans soon noticed it. However, the Sports Illustrated model has been daring thongs and bikinis for months now, and it looks like the clothes finally won.

Always a Show Stealer

Her sizzling dress should come as no surprise to the model's fans, with the TV personality often sporting a less-is-more philosophy on the red carpet and in her frequent Instagram posts.

Earlier in the day, Heidi wore a breezy outfit as she dined at the Cap-Eden-Roc hotel with her husband Tom Kaulitz.

The America's Got Talent judge flaunted her sense of style in a maxi dress with a yellow, black, and white pattern while sipping French rosÃ©.

Klum opted for a natural makeup look and accessorized with a pair of circular sunglasses. She also styled her long blonde hair over her shoulders in loose waves.

Tom, 33, stood next to her and looked dapper in a black-and-white camouflage shirt and white corduroy pants.

The couple appeared to be having a fantastic time as they ate lunch and enjoyed the views in the VIP spot.

This follows the supermodel's open Instagram Q&A with her admirers earlier this week, where she discussed her curves while cozying up in a fur hat and grey wool cardigan.

Klum encouraged social media users to "ask me a question", wo which one fan inquired: "Bra size?" Heidi was more than pleased to comply with their request.

Klum responded with a cheeky emoji grin and a clip art image of a red lace bra: "36C."

Klum revealed her incredible figure in another seductive photo as she strolled outside on a sunny street wearing a tiny white crop top.

The model wore black leggings and pastel pink sunglasses to the spaghetti strap outfit, which exposed her flat stomach to the air.

Klum completed the ensemble with a pastel pink shoulder purse covered in flowing gold chains, which she accessorized with a stack of gold pendant necklaces that laid flat around her throat.