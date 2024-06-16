Heart-Stopping Malfunction at Portland's Oaks Amusement Park, USA: 30 Riders Left Dangling Upside Down

In a shocking incident at Oaks Amusement Park, nearly 30 people were left hanging upside down on the "AtmosFEAR" ride during its season opening.

The terrifying malfunction occurred around 2:55 p.m. on Friday, leaving 28 riders suspended 50 feet in the air. For more than 20 minutes, the riders endured the harrowing ordeal until emergency responders arrived and initiated a rescue operation.

Authorities quickly intervened, manually lowering the ride to safely evacuate all individuals. Medical assessments were conducted on-site, and no injuries were reported, though one person with pre-existing conditions was taken to the hospital as a precaution.

Daniel Allen and Jordan Harding, celebrating their high school graduation, described their first ride of the day as a nightmare. "I was excited to go on," said Allen, "but when you get stuck up there, I don't think you're so excited anymore." Harding added, "People were crying and saying their last words. It was terrifying."

The park describes AtmosFEAR as a "showstopping extreme attraction" and one of its most popular rides. This ride, operational since 2021 without prior incidents, will remain closed until further notice. Oaks Park is collaborating with the manufacturer and state inspectors to determine the cause of the malfunction.

Portland Fire & Rescue reported that all riders were medically evaluated. One person was taken to the hospital for further evaluation due to pre-existing conditions. The remaining riders were released at the park after being assessed by medics.

This dramatic incident has raised questions about the safety of amusement park rides and the effectiveness of emergency procedures. However, Oaks Park's swift response ensured that all guests were safely evacuated and medically assessed. The park has assured visitors that they will take all necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future and maintain the safety of their attractions.

For now, visitors can expect increased safety measures and thorough inspections of all rides as the park aims to regain public trust and ensure a safe environment for all guests.