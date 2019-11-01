Fans of the famous hit sitcom, Friends, can watch some of their favourite episodes from the 1990s TV series on the big screen instead of the silver screen for a change this Thanksgiving. The classic NBC show is making its way to theatres in the US on November 24-25 thanks to Fathom Events to celebrate Friends' 25th anniversary.

Select Thanksgiving-themed episodes from Friends will be screened in over 700 locations across the US at 7 PM starting from November 24. The next day at 4 PM and 7 PM US local timing. Each day, 4 episodes will be shown and the audiences can experience them in 4K remastered from the original 35mm camera negatives.

As per the Collider, "FRIENDSGIVING" will reunite fans with their longtime BFFs — Ross, Rachel, Joey, Monica, Chandler and Phoebe — to re-live some of their funniest moments. Fans will watch as Monica puts a turkey on her head, Rachel makes a curious trifle cake, Ross reveals an old secret, Chandler declares his love for Monica, Joey tries to devour an entire turkey, and Phoebe exposes something about Chandler's canine allergy.

This isn't the first time Friends was brought to the cinema hall for a celebratory viewing. The TV show was aired in various theatres on September 23 and September 28. But yet again, Fathom Events conducted another screening across the US for Friends 25th: The One With the Anniversary.

The earlier three-day screenings brought in $2.9 million earning from over 2,30,000 fans. It became the second highest-grossing event cinema release of 2019 in the US. There's no question that the upcoming screening could also pull in larger numbers thanks to the Holiday. For fans outside the U.S, the series is still available for binge-watching on Netflix.

Friends fanatics attending the screening are advised to reach theatres earlier. The view could also show early interviews from the cast similar to past screenings. Tickets for the "FRIENDSGIVING" event can be purchased on FathomEvents.com from November 1 and even at theatres. More details regarding the event and selected episodes will be made available on the official website soon.