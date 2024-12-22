Hawk Tuah Star Haliey Welch Speaks Out on Explosive $HAWK Crypto Scandal: "I'm Determined to Expose the Truth

Haliey Welch, famously known as the "Hawk Tuah girl," has finally addressed the cryptocurrency scandal that has left her reputation in question. Welch, determined to clear her name, vowed to rebuild her career after the fallout surrounding the controversial $HAWK meme-coin.

The scandal began with the dramatic crash of $HAWK, a cryptocurrency Welch had publicly endorsed. The token's collapse led to a lawsuit alleging improper registration and promotion. The legal action targets overHere Ltd., its founder Clinton So, influencer Alex Larson Schultz, and the Tuah The Moon Foundation. While Welch's association with the coin made headlines, she is not listed as a defendant in the case.

Sources close to Welch stated that her role was limited. "Haliey did not lead or create the crypto project. She was simply a paid spokesperson, lending her image to the team behind $HAWK," a source told Daily Mail. "Since achieving virality, Haliey has shown she has the potential for a lasting career, and she plans to keep moving forward after addressing this controversy."

Welch, who is working with Burwick Law, a firm known for handling crypto litigation, expressed her commitment to uncovering the truth. "I take this situation extremely seriously," Welch stated. "I want to address my fans, the affected investors, and the broader community. I am cooperating fully and assisting the legal team in holding the responsible parties accountable."

The lawsuit claims $HAWK reached a staggering $490 million market cap before crashing by over 90% within hours of its launch on December 4. Investors allege the presale raised $2.8 million at a valuation of $16.69 million. Plaintiffs are seeking over $150,000 in damages, accusing the defendants of unlawfully promoting the cryptocurrency and failing to limit its sale outside the United States.

The case has also drawn attention to the broader issues of influencer involvement in cryptocurrency promotions. Welch's association with $HAWK highlights the risks influencers face when lending their names to speculative ventures. Critics argue that such endorsements can mislead investors and raise ethical concerns.

Welch has publicly distanced herself from the project's leadership, emphasizing that she only acted as a spokesperson. She added, "I am committed to resolving this matter and helping uncover the truth." Her legal team aims to clarify her limited involvement while holding the creators of $HAWK accountable for any wrongdoing.

The scandal has left fans and investors divided. Some express disappointment in Welch's association with the coin, while others support her efforts to clear her name. The crash of $HAWK, once a promising project with significant hype, has become a cautionary tale in the volatile world of cryptocurrency.

As the legal battle unfolds, Welch remains focused on rebuilding her reputation and pursuing a promising career. Fans and investors alike await further developments in the ongoing case.