Hawaii Teacher Arrested After Bragging About Having Sex with 13-Year-Old Boy During Lunch Breaks, Sharing Footage with Another Teacher

A Hawaii teacher has been arrested for having sex with a 13-year-old boy during school lunch breaks after bragging about the sexual encounter and sharing the pictures and video with another teacher in Philadelphia.

Alden Bunag was arrested on Wednesday by FBI agents at an Oahu high school â€“ where he worked as a summer school teacher, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported.

Bunag Charged with Distributing Child Pornography

Honolulu FBI agents also executed a search warrant at Bunag's home and Bunag was charged with distributing child pornography.

The Hawaii public school teacher reportedly sent more than 3,300 messages to another teacher in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Included in the messages were photos and videos of child pornography, according to federal court documents. The teacher in Philadelphia was arrested in October.

"The documents added that "Bunag claimed to have sex with (the boy) at the school during lunch breaks... Described (the boy) as a former student and knew that he was a minor at the time,'" local news outlet KHON-TV reported.

Bunag Filmed the Sexual Encounters with the 13-Year-Old Boy

According to court records, Bunag confessed to law enforcement that he recorded his sexual encounters with the 13-year-old boy â€“ who was a former student â€“ and sent the videos to others through the Telegram messenger app.

The outlet added, "Records said, 'he also admitted to distributing the video recording of his sexual contact... admitted to distributing child pornography involving other minor victims.'"

Bunag appeared in federal court on Thursday. He will remain in custody until his next hearing on June 21. The Pearl City High School no longer has Bunag listed as a staff member on the school's website. The FBI said Bunag was a teacher, ran a photography business, and also taught dance classes.

Bunag was an Advocate for Exposing Kids to Drag Shows

Bunag is a self-described "socialist" teacher "fighting for a better society for [his] students to graduate into," according to a Twitter profile that reportedly belongs to him. A screenshot from Bunag's Twitter account, shared by @LibsofTikTok showed him trying to justify his advocacy for showing kids drag shows and exposing them to transgender strippers.

"You're fu**ing acting like we want to show kids porn or something, but something I've learned through the years is that whenever right-wingers accuse others of something, it's DEFINITELY because they're projecting," the screenshot read. The tweet appears to have been deleted since being posted by the Libs of Tik Tok Twitter account.