Though the popular video-sharing platform TikTok is often known for its infamous and dangerous challenges, of late, a few harmless challenges have also started gaining the attention of its users. After the "Flip the Switch" challenge that even many celebrities were obsessed about, another interesting hashtag has started doing the rounds on the social media platform.

The latest one joining the list of viral TikTok challenges is the "Paper Towel Challenge" that will definitely not land you in a hospital. Because all you need is tissue paper, marker, and water.

How to do this viral challenge

The whole purpose of this viral challenge is to write some secret message on a paper towel. For that, take a paper towel, fold it in half and write a message on the front side with a marker. Meanwhile, users can write the secret message inside the folded part of the paper. The fun part is that the secret will be revealed only when the towel comes in contact with water.

Most of the recent "Paper Towel Challenge" videos are quite funny and hilarious. It is popular among youngsters, who are getting a chance to pull off a prank on their friends and family with these videos. However, there are a few others, who are of the opinion that the latest challenge is all about wasting papers at a time when people all over the world are trying to fight the novel coronavirus.

Check out some interesting and funny Paper Towel Challenge videos here:

Look at her expression! She might be disappointed!

Oh! She has pranked everyone!