The Haunted Palace Episode 8: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Haunted Palace episode 8 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (May 10) at 9:55 PM KST. The chapter will continue to focus on Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri while featuring their troubled moments. People in Korea can watch the eighth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

The Haunted Palace, the ongoing historical fantasy thriller drama, premiered on SBS TV on Friday (April 18) at 9:55 PM KST. It narrates the story of a Shaman after she becomes possessed by an eight-foot-tall spirit. The mini-series focuses on the complicated relationship between the Shamam and an Imugi, an imaginary creature in Korean folklore. The creature can spend a millennium in water and transform into a dragon after acquiring Yeouiju, a magical jewel.

Apart from Bona, the K-drama stars BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Hoon, Gil Hae Yeon, Kim In Kwon, Son Byung Ho, Han Soo Yeon, Han So Eun, Shin Seul Ki, Lee Won Jong, and Cho Han Gyul. Screenwriter Yoon Soo Jung wrote the script, and Yoon Sung Sik directed it.

Here is everything about The Haunted Palace episode 8, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

Here are the International Air Timings of The Haunted Palace Episode 8:

US - 7:55 AM

Canada - 7:55 AM

Australia - 11:25 PM

New Zealand - 1:55 AM

Japan - 9:55 PM

Mexico - 6:55 AM

Brazil - 9:55 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:55 PM

India - 6:25 PM

Indonesia - 7:55 PM

Singapore - 8:55 PM

China - 8:55 PM

Europe - 1:55 PM

France - 1:55 PM

Spain - 1:55 PM

UK - 12:55 PM

South Africa - 2:55 PM

Philippines - 8:55 PM

Preview and Spoilers

The newly released stills tease troubled moments for Gangcheori, King Lee Jeong, Yeo Ri, and the Queen. The followers of this K-drama are curious to know what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.