The Haunted Palace Episode 6: How to Watch, Air Date, Preview, Spoilers, and More

The Haunted Palace episode 6 will air on SBS TV on Saturday (May 3) at 9:55 PM KST. The chapter will focus on Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri's relationship. The viewers are curious to know what lies ahead for the duo after Yeo Ri accepts Gang Cheol as her guardian spirit. People in Korea can watch the sixth episode on TV or stream it online.

K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, the UK, Mexico, Denmark, Romania, Slovakia, Bulgaria, Czech Republic, Finland, France, Greece, Greenland, Hong Kong, China, Japan, New Zealand, UAE, Singapore, Turkey, and South Africa, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on online streaming platforms, like Viki.

The Haunted Palace, the ongoing historical fantasy thriller drama, premiered on SBS TV on Friday (April 18) at 9:55 PM KST. It narrated the story of a Shamam after she becomes possessed by an Eight Feet Tall spirit. The mini-series focuses on the complicated relationship between the Shamam and an Imugi, an imaginary creature in Korean folklore. The creature can spend a millennium in water and transform into a dragon after acquiring Yeouiju, a magical jewel.

Apart from Bona, the K-drama stars BTOB member Yook Sungjae, Kim Ji Hoon, Gil Hae Yeon, Kim In Kwon, Son Byung Ho, Han Soo Yeon, Han So Eun, Shin Seul Ki, Lee Won Jong, and Cho Han Gyul. Screenwriter Yoon Soo Jung wrote the script, and Yoon Sung Sik directed it.

Here is everything about The Haunted Palace episode 6, like the air date, preview, spoilers, and streaming details.

How to Watch?

The historical fantasy thriller will return with a new episode on SBS TV on Saturday (May 3) at 9:55 PM KST. People in Korea can watch episode 6 on TV or stream it online. K-drama fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Australia, and the UK, can watch the mini-series with subtitles on various online streaming platforms, including Viki.

Here are the International Air Timings of The Haunted Palace Episode 6:

US - 7:55 AM

Canada - 7:55 AM

Australia - 11:25 PM

New Zealand - 1:55 AM

Japan - 9:55 PM

Mexico - 6:55 AM

Brazil - 9:55 AM

Saudi Arabia - 3:55 PM

India - 6:25 PM

Indonesia - 7:55 PM

Singapore - 8:55 PM

China - 8:55 PM

Europe - 1:55 PM

France - 1:55 PM

Spain - 1:55 PM

UK - 12:55 PM

South Africa - 2:55 PM

Philippines - 8:55 PM

Preview and Spoilers

Previously, Gang Cheol and Yeo Ri performed a sacred ritual at night. They made an eternal vow after Yeo Ri accepted Gang Cheol as her guardian spirit. Gang Cheol placed a jade ring on Yeo Ri's finger before they pledged to be together for the rest of their lives. The followers of this K-drama are curious to know what lies ahead for the on-screen couple.