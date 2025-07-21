Haunted Annabelle Doll Vanishes, Sparking Wave of Conspiracy Theories

The notorious Annabelle doll, long feared for its alleged paranormal powers, has mysteriously vanished following the sudden death of ghost tour leader Dan Rivera. The 54-year-old investigator was found dead in his room last Sunday night, just hours after leading a sold-out tour that featured the haunted doll.

Adams County Coroner Francis Dutrow confirmed on Friday that Annabelle was missing when first responders arrived. The cause of Rivera's death remains undetermined, and authorities stated there were no immediate signs of foul play. However, the disappearance of the doll has stirred a wave of conspiracy theories and renewed public fear.

Rivera had been touring the U.S. with members of the New England Society for Psychic Research, showcasing Annabelle—the doll first linked to terrifying paranormal activity in the 1970s. Originally given to a nursing student named Donna, the doll was said to move on its own, act maliciously, and follow people. It was later blamed for violent incidents, including a stabbing and a deadly car crash, before being placed in a paranormal museum.

Following Rivera's death, tour organizers initially vowed to continue in his memory. "Dan believed in educating people and honoring the legacy of Ed and Lorraine Warren," a statement read. But with the doll now missing, the future of the tour remains uncertain.

Though police described the death scene as normal, conspiracy theorists suspect a supernatural link. Some believe the spirit of a 6-year-old girl named Annabelle possesses the doll—a theory once promoted by a psychic medium.

As investigations continue, the whereabouts of the doll remain unknown, and speculation surrounding Rivera's death and the haunted object grows.