Dan Rivera: New England Paranormal Investigator Dies 'Under Suspicious Circumstances' During 'Haunted' Annabelle Tour

A New England-based paranormal investigator died over the weekend while on tour with the infamous "Annabelle" doll that featured in "The Conjuring" horror movie franchise.

Dan Rivera, of Bridgeport, Connecticut - the senior lead investigator of the New England Society for Psychic Research's (NESPR) - died suddenly at age 54 on Sunday, according to NESPR. He was on tour for an event showcasing Annabelle in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania, at the time, but it is not yet clear how he died.

Rivera's Cause of Death Unknown, Died Under Suspicious Circumstances

"Dan was not only a vital part of our team for over a decade, but also a deeply compassionate, loyal, and dedicated friend," NESPR wrote in a statement Tuesday night.

Rivera's cause of death is still being determined by the local coroner's office, but he is not believed to have died under suspicious circumstances. The coroner's office told the newspaper he was found alone in his hotel room.

The Annabelle Tour

As reported by Mass Live, Rivera was a helping lead at a sold-out event in Gettysburg on Saturday, the newspaper reported, showcasing Annabelle to attendees. The event was part of the nationwide "Devils on the Run" tour in which NESPR members were sharing the doll with fans.

"Experience a chilling night of paranormal history as the infamous Annabelle doll visits Gettysburg's Haunted Orphanage," read the description of the event, which allowed visitors to view the real Annabelle doll and other haunted artifacts.

The Connecticut-based paranormal society doesn't know "what the future of NESPR will look like without Dan," but plans to move forward with the other events it previously scheduled for later in the year, NESPR said Tuesday.

"We believe with all our hearts that Dan would have wanted the work to continue — bringing people together, sharing knowledge, and honoring the memory of Ed & Lorraine Warren," NESPR wrote. "We will carry his spirit with us in everything we do."

What is NESPR?

NESPR was founded by controversial, self-proclaimed demon-hunters Ed and Lorraine Warren. The late couple are the main characters in "The Conjuring" movie series and were Annabelle's caretakers.

The Warrens were called in to investigate the antique doll in 1968 after a student nurse — who'd received Annabelle as a gift — noticed "strange occurrences" involving the doll, according to NESPR's website. A medium later told the student and her roommate that the toy doll was possessed by a young girl named Annabelle.

The two women tried to appease Annabelle, but the doll responded only with "maliciousness and violent intent," according to NESPR's website. The Warrens eventually took Annabelle to their Monroe, Connecticut, occult museum and put her in a glass box "to contain the evil spirited entity."

The doll was showcased there for decades until the museum closed in 2019 due to zoning issues. NESPR members have remained Annabelle's keepers since that time.