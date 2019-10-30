The Dark Knight star is rumored to be dating again while managing his sobriety all this while. Reports claimed, Ben Affleck is dating famous music composer Katie Cherry whom he met on a celebrity dating app, Raya. This app works exactly like Tinder, the only difference is that celebs can connect over this so to say.

It was just a few days before when the news of Ben Affleck dating Katie came to notice. It is believed that 47-year-old actor revamped his Raya profile recently after splitting from wife Jennifer Garner and ex-partner Lindsay Shookus and this lead to meet him with 33 years old music composer.

Ben and Katie are seeing each other quite often and can be seen with each other in public places although according to sources, nothing serious is cooking between them at this point in time. They are spending time customarily but not too much into each other. Some sources believed that two of them dating each other is only an unnecessary fuss as Katie Cherry was only seen with Ben Affleck attending a Halloween party and it proves nothing about relationship status.

However, Gone Girl actor hinted about his dating hoopla on Instagram where he posted a photo of The Midnight Mission organization and started the caption with "HA, you got me, I'm dating." The duo was recently spotted at a West Hollywood Halloween party where Justice League star was found intoxicated wearing a skull mask. The couple other than Halloween party has been on many occasions.

Katie Cherry is a music composer who is famously known for composing music for songs like Alone Now, Put Your Hands on Me, etc. She has also composed a song for the 2015 drama film "To Whom It May Concern." It appears like Katie is not keen on socializing with many people that is why she does not have much of a social media presence

Well, whether the news turned out to be true or false, Ben Affleck has already grabbed the attention of fans by breaking into the news. It would really be exciting to know in the coming days if Ben Affleck is actually dating Katie Cherry or it was just a tittle-tattle.