Is Ben Affleck back on the road to destruction? The Dark Knight star recently appeared quite intoxicated at a Halloween party in Los Angeles after celebrating a year of being sober, as per reports. The 47-year-old actor was spotted stumbling out of the Unicef Masquerade ball which was being held at the La Peer Hotel in West Hollywood on Saturday, October 26, in a video captured by TMZ.

The actor was accompanied by a mystery woman and had his arms around her before he nearly fell on the streets. The video captured the Triple Frontier actor almost falling over and steadying himself on a vehicle for support.

The incident was quite shocking as Affleck recently celebrated one year of sobriety and was in a "great place". The actor had even completed a 40-day treatment program for alcohol addiction after checking into a rehab in August 2018, and he has also been a regular attendant of Alcoholics Anonymous meetings.

"The support I have received from my family, colleagues and fans means more to me than I can say," the Justice League star wrote on Instagram on October 2018. "It's given me the strength and support to speak about my illness with others. Battling any addiction is a lifelong and difficult struggle. Because of that, one is never really in or out of treatment. It is a full-time commitment. I am fighting for myself and my family."

Affleck's alcoholic slip-up comes shortly on the heels of the news that the actor, who was previously married to Peppermint actress Jennifer Garner, is back in the dating game and is actively seeking love in his life after splitting with ex-girlfriend Lindsay Shookus.

Confirming rumours about him starting to date again, the actor wrote in a post on Twitter, "HA, you got me," adding, "I'm dating." However, the actor managed to translate the big news and all the speculations about his love life to shed awareness for a worthwhile cause.

In the same Twitter post, he wrote: "But let's be serious for a moment and talk about something that is actually important. I have been in recovery for over a year and part of that is helping out others." The Oscar-winning actor added, "The Midnight Mission is an incredible organization that helps those in need with housing, training, development and recovery."

Affleck proceeded to take another jab at his love life, writing, "I'm making a donation today because there are people battling addiction every day that don't have the resources and need help." He concluded, "Raya, you in? Who else is with me?", referencing the Raya dating app.

