Miriam Haley, a former film-production assistant and one of the two women who have accused Hollywood producer, Harvey Weinstein of sexual assault, revealed the details of the assault that took place in July 2016 at the producer's apartment.

The 67-year-old Hollywood producer, Weinstein is on trial for allegedly raping a woman in 2013 and sexually assaulting another woman in 2006. He has pleaded not guilty to two counts of predatory sexual assault, two counts of rape and one count of a criminal sexual act.

Haley, who took the witness stand, broke down several times while recounting the horrific incident. She also went to describe her decision to not file a police complaint and return to work for Weinstein despite the sexual assault.

Weinstein forced oral sex on Haley

Recalling the incident which took place on July 10, 2006, Haley said that Weinstein invited her to his New York-based Soho apartment. Weinstein sent a car and the driver left after escorting Haley to his apartment.

"We talked having normal conversation and then he suddenly lunged at me, trying to kiss me. He backed me into a bedroom, where I fell onto a bed and he pushed me down. I told him "no, I didn't want this to happen, and that I was on her period, all in attempts to "make him stop," Haley recalled. Haley's personal calendar, which is admitted as evidence in the case, shows the ill-fated day marked as P, indicating that she was supposed to have her period that day.

"After deciding no one would hear me scream and that I couldn't sprint for the elevator or get out of the apartment in any way. I'm being raped. I was in so much shock at the time that I just checked out. That is when he performed a forcible sex act on me," he added.

Weinstein had more powerful connections

On being asked why she refrained from filing a police complaint following the sexual assault, the 42-year-old said that I wasn't an option. "When I got home, I told a roommate what happened but decided that going to the police was not an option for me due to my off-the-books work on Project Runway."

"Obviously, Mr Weinstein has a lot more power and resources and connections and so forth. I didn't think I would really stand a chance," she said.

Five women had levelled allegations of sexual assault against the producer of Pulp Fiction. Weinstein denied the allegations of having any non-consensual sexual relationship with the alleged victims.

Haley met Weinstein again in a hotel room

On her return from Los Angeles, two weeks after the sexual assault, Haley met Weinstein for drinks at Tribeca Grand Hotel. "I was still trying to make sense of what had happened, why it had happened and I felt very trapped in not being about to do anything about it," she said.

On July 26, once she reached Weinstein's hotel room he pulled her towards the bed. "I just went numb. I just felt like an idiot. This time I didn't tell anyone what happened, as it was deeply embarrassing and I was to be blamed that time."

During the cross-examination, Haley admitted to having sex with Weinstein in his hotel room. "There was sex with Harvey Weinstein, yes. I didn't physically resist," she said while adding: "He called me a bitch and a whore because he thought it would turn him on during sex."

"I wanted him to love me as a person...for professional reasons. I was also looking for work opportunities," Haley said during the trial.

Weinstein-Haley timeline

Haley first met the producer in 2004 during the premiere of Martin Scorsese's The Aviator, in London. Two years later, as she was looking for work following the death of her mentor Michael White, she met Weinstein again at the Cannes Film Festival. Later, Weinstein invited her to his hotel room where he offered Haley a temporary job on Project Runway.

"But then it turned into him asking me if I did massages, and if I could give him a massage. I offered to call down to the front desk for a masseuse. He offered to give me a massage. I basically left, shortly after, and I didn't think anything would come out of that meeting," revealed Haley.

Following the wrap-up, Haley met Weinstein over drinks to thank him for the opportunity. "He was very respectful, even charming. He offered to have me return to Project Runway the next season."

The victim further revealed that Weinstein asked to join him for a fashion show in Paris and a stay with him in his hotel room, an offer which Haley declined.

"But he wouldn't take no for an answer. In an effort to be polite, I said I'd let him know. He called me repeatedly and then showed up at my apartment for the second time that day. I told him 'You know, you have a terrible reputation with women, I've heard.' He got offended by that. He stepped back and said, 'What do you mean? What have you heard?' He backed off after that," she said.