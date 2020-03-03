Harry Styles' latest music video Falling from his latest album 'Fine Line', has garnered much attention from fans. The song has grabbed more than one million views within a short time of it being uploaded. 'Falling' was released on YouTube on February 28 and is now quite popular among his fans worldwide. The singer also shared the video clip of his latest song on Instagram where fans praised the artsy aspects and emotions connected with the video song. The 26-year-old singer recently stunned fans with his statement on re-evaluating life.

The One Direction star rose to fame as part of the popular boy band and is now ready to get married and have a normal dating life. Harry spoke about his desire to settle down and have a normal dating life during on 'The Howard Stern Show.' He said, "It's always kind of a balance thing because you want to date normally but then, you also want to protect it so it can be normal," according to latest updates on various websites.

On the personal front, Harry had earlier dated model Kendell Jenner and singer and songwriter Taylor Swift. Recently, Harry said he was flattered by the fact that he's the inspiration behind several of his ex-girlfriend Swift's hit tracks. Harry and Taylor were believed to be together between 2012 and 2013. Styles had also dated Caroline Flack, who recently ended his life. Harry also wore a single black ribbon on his lapel to honour the late TV presenter.

Style's song, Falling has been directed by Dave Meyers and the lyrics go, "I'm in my bed. And you're not here. And there's no one to blame but the drink and my wandering hands."

Watch the video song 'Falling' here: