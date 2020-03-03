Havana singer Camila Cabello has left fans awestruck with her latest picture on her official Instagram handle. The diva, who has turned 23 today, took to her social media to share what she captioned her "first internet nude" photo of herself when she was a baby. The photo has stolen millions of hearts on social media making fans go gaga about it.

The photo has grabbed above 2.2 million views within a short period of time. Camila is known for her talent and she's not only a beautiful singer but an actor too. The stunner often manages to create a buzz with her day to day life activities on the internet and she isn't shy showing off her talent on social media.

Fans go crazy over the photo

Camila's relationship with co-singer and boyfriend Shawn Mendes earlier took the internet by storm. Both the singers are known to be romantically involved with one another since their collaboration in the song Senorita. Their song was a superhit and both of them were spotted kissing and cuddling after the release of their first-ever music video. Camila and Shawn

On the work front, Camila recently announced that she will be featuring in an upcoming Cinderella story. The diva is all set to make her debut in Hollywood as an actor with the classic fairytale Cinderella remake. Moreover, the talented singer is not only going to be active as an actor but will be integrally involved in the film's music.

According to reports, British actor Nicholas Galitzine will be playing the character of Prince Robert opposite Camila's Cinderella role. Kay Cannon, who has penned Pitch Perfect and earlier helmed Blockers director will be directing Camila Cabello's Cinderella. Starring Missy Elliott and Minnie Driver apart from Camila, the film is slated for release on February 5, next year.

