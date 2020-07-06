Transgender model and activist Monroe Bergdorf slammed author J.K. Rowling on Sunday calling her tweets a "threat to LGBT people" and "dangerous" over the author's alleged transphobia. Bergdorf's comments come after the 'Harry Potter' creator on Sunday once again shot a series of 11 tweets in response to a user who noticed that she liked a Tweet that argues "hormone prescriptions are the new antidepressants."

This isn't the first time that Rowling has faced backlash on Twitter for her alleged transphobia and comments related to it. Among the others who expressed disgust over her tweets is actress Emmy Rossum of US television show 'Shameless' fame.

Rowling Enrages Bergdorf

Rowling on Sunday likened hormone therapy and surgery for transgender young people to 'a new kind of conversion therapy'. "Yes they are sometimes necessary and lifesaving, but they should be a last resort," read the tweet from a user which Rowling liked.

Rowling then shared a long Twitter thread and expressed her concern over the "new kind of conversion therapy for young gay people". In one of the tweets, she wrote: "The long-term health risks of cross-sex hormones have now been tracked over a lengthy period. These side effects are often minimized or denied by trans activists." Her comments were backed by Baroness Emma Nicholson, who is already caught in a bitter row with Bergdorf over allegations of bullying the transgender model and labeling Rowling as the bravest woman.

Bergdorf didn't take Rowling's comments lightly and slammed the author on Twitter. "Mark my words. JK Rowling is dangerous and poses threat to LGBT people," Bergdorf tweeted.

Not only Bergdorf, but the celebrated author's seemingly anti-transgender views also left the entire LGBT community on social media stunned. Also, actress Emma Rossum expressed her disgust over Rowling's tweet.

Not The First Time

Rowling's fresh series of tweets come after she last month met with accusations of transphobia when she reacted to a headline of an article discussing "people who menstruate." At that time, she had written: "If sex isn't real, there's no same sex attraction. If sex isn't real, the lived reality of women globally is erased."

The author had tried to justify her opinion in another series of tweets back then but that didn't help much. Since then she has been facing backlash on social media, particularly from the LGBT community. Bergdorf didn't stop there. In a separate tweet, she wrote: 'JK Rowling is not a scientist. She is not a doctor. She is not an expert on gender. She is not a supporter of our community."