Gene Hackman: Chilling Moment 911 Caller Tells Cops He Discovered Actor and His Wife Dead Inside Their New Mexico Home [LISTEN]

Disturbing new details have emerged regarding the 911 call made after Gene Hackman was found dead. A distressed male caller is heard telling the dispatcher that he had found two unresponsive bodies at the actor's residence in Santa Fe, New Mexico, pleading for help.

According to TMZ, the caller—whose identity was withheld—was shocked and shaken with emotion, repeatedly saying "Damn" while struggling to hold back tears. Shockingly, the caller, believed to be one of the two maintenance workers who found the bodies, seemed unclear about whether they had come across one or two dead people. Hackman and his wife death is now being investigated by cops as suspicious.

Chilling 911 Call

Oscar-winning actor Hackman, 95, and his wife Betsy Arakawa, 64, were found partially mummified in separate rooms of their $3.3 million residence on Wednesday afternoon. During the 911 call, the dispatcher asked the caller for information about the "patients," but the caller was unable to provide their ages or genders.

He said that there was no movement inside the home while he remained outside, peering through a window as he made the distress call.

Authorities suspect that Hackman and Arakawa may have been dead inside the house for as long as two weeks.

An arrest warrant obtained by the Daily Mail revealed that Arakawa, 64, was found in an advanced state of decomposition, with facial bloating and mummification in her hands and feet. Hackman was also found to have similar signs of decomposition as his wife.

Arakawa was found lying on the bathroom floor, with an open prescription pill bottle and scattered pills on a nearby countertop. Authorities have not specified what type of medication was inside or whether it had been prescribed to Hackman or Arakawa.

A space heater was located near Arakawa's head, leading investigators to believe it may have fallen.

Hackman's body was found in a mud room adjacent to the couple's kitchen, according to the warrant.

The Oscar-winning "Superman" actor was found fully clothed, with his sunglasses lying beside him, suggesting he may have suffered a sudden fall.

Firefighters were called to the home, but no gas leak was detected. Earlier on Thursday, Hackman's daughter, Elizabeth, speculated that her father and stepmother may have died due to carbon monoxide poisoning.

Chilling Details Emerge

One of the couple's three dogs, a German Shepherd, was found dead around 10 to 15 feet away from Betsy in a closet near the bathroom. Initial reports had claimed the dog was found inside a kennel. However, the couple's two other dogs survived.

One of the surviving dogs was located near Betsy's body, while the other was seen roaming around the property.

The front door of the home was left open, but there were no indications of forced entry.

The Santa Fe Sheriff's Department has said that while there is no evidence of foul play, the investigation remains ongoing.

Hackman, a two-time Academy Award winner with an estimated fortune of $80 million, had just celebrated his 95th birthday in late January. Over the past two decades, he lived a reclusive life, having retired from acting in 2004. He left Los Angeles for a quieter existence in New Mexico—and never returned.

Known for his tough yet charismatic presence, Hackman was regarded as one of the greatest actors of his era. Over the course of his career, he played a range of characters—from villains to heroes and complex antiheroes—in several dramas, comedies, and action films from the 1960s until he retired in the early 2000s.

A five-time Oscar nominee, he won Best Actor for "The French Connection" in 1972 and later earned another Academy Award for "Unforgiven" in 1992. His death comes just four days before this year's Oscars ceremony.

Hackman first met Arakawa, a classically trained pianist from Hawaii, in the mid-1980s when she was working part-time at a gym in California. According to a New York Times report from 1989, they quickly became close, moved in together, and eventually settled in Santa Fe by the end of the decade.

A naturally reserved person, Hackman was often described as a recluse, spending years away from the public eye. However, friends would occasionally share glimpses of his life after acting, including social media posts from fishing trips and tributes to his Hollywood legacy. He was also sometimes spotted riding his bicycle around Santa Fe.

Last year, Hackman and Betsy were seen in public for the first time in two decades. Hackman was spotted holding onto his wife's arm for support as they dined at Pappadeaux's Seafood Kitchen in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

It was the couple's first public appearance together in 21 years, their last being at the 2003 Golden Globe Awards, where Hackman received the Cecil B. deMille Award.