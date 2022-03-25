Harmony Montgomery Case: Girlfriend of New Hemisphere Missing Kid's Father Found Dead

The girlfriend of the father of Harmony Montgomery, a seven-year-old girl who has been missing since 2019, was found dead in a hotel room in New Hemisphere. Police have revealed that Kelsey Small died on March 13 in Manchester but did not elaborate on the reasons. However, officials have maintained that her death is not suspicious.

Small was the girlfriend of Adam Montgomery, the father of Harmony. Authorities have said that the girlfriend was not connected to the disappearance of the little girl. Earlier, officials had found Small and Adam Montgomery sleeping in their car in Manchester.

Small had informed investigators that Montgomery and she were in a relationship for over a year and revealed that her boyfriend did not talk about Harmony.

Earlier this year Montgomery was arrested with Harmony's stepmother Kayla Montgomery. Adam was charged with felony second-degree assault, interference with custody and two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. The charges linked to an incident in July 2019 when Adam Montgomery is alleged to have admitted to a concerned uncle that he gave Harmony a black eye after she failed to keep her little brother from crying, revealed NBC News citing an affidavit.

Kayla Montgomery was charged with welfare fraud after she was accused of collecting more than $1,500 in food stamp benefits for Harmony, even though the girl was no longer living at their home.

The Missing Girl

The Manchester police are still investigating the case that of Harmony's disappearance and they assume that the little girl is still alive.

Adam had legal custody of Harmony when she was disappeared and he told the police that Crystal Sorey, the little girl's mother, had picked up the girl to live with her.

But Sorey is not accused of any wrongdoing and stressed that she made calls to nearby schools and the New Hemisphere Division of Children Youth and Family since April 2019 to track down her daughter.

"I don't feel like she's gone. I just don't feel that in my heart," Sorey said. "Like, I don't feel like I lost her. And a mother knows, a mother knows if your baby's here or not. I know she's here."