It's been a week since Tanzanian musician Harmonize (original name: Rajabu Abdul Kahali) first opened up on his secretly-fathered baby girl with a mysterious woman. His confession came as a shock to his fans along with his his wife Sarah Michelotti, who vented out her anguish against him on social media sites for cheating her.

Since then, there have been lots of rumours of the couple ending their marriage and heading for divorce. They have maintained silence ever since then, but one thing has become clear to fans that Sarah is a strong woman even though she is heartbroken.

It becomes evident with the Instagram posts that she is sharing after Harmonize confessed that she cheated on her. "GANG GIRL That which does not kill me makes me stronger. [sic]"the message on one of her posts read.

Ïn another post, she wrote, "Change the game, don't let the game change you. Morning guy. [sic]" It looks like she is unaffected by the trouble in her paradise and ready for the split.

After three years of courtship, Harmonize and his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti tied the knot in 2019 in a lavish Muslim wedding followed by a white wedding. Unfortunately, Harmonize claimed last week that he fathered Zulekha with a mysterious woman called Shanteel.

He revealed it on his Instagram post, last week, with the below post on Instagram.

However, Sarah slammed him for letting his fans down and alleged him of "lying" after failing to father a child.