Days after making shocking claims of secretly fathering a baby girl named Zulekha with another woman, Harmonize, whose original name is Rajabu Abdul Kahali, has now posted two cute videos of him with his little princess.

In the first clip, Harmonize has apparently gone for shopping with his daughter. The artiste has indicated that he is missing her. "WOOO....!!!! I'M HERE THINKING ABOUT HER FIRST SHOPPING WITH DADDY SIJUWI ITAKUWAJE HAYA WADAU MNAOJUA MADUKA YA NGUO ZA WATOTO NIAMBIENI HAPA NIANZIE WAPI NIMALIZE WAPI ...???? I'M READY TO SHOW YOU THE WORLD ZUREKHA BINT KONDE @official__zulekha_kondegirl

WERE IS THE BEST BABY SHOP IN TOWN??? [sic]" he wrote it on Instagram.

In another video, he has posted that he will be going to meet his her in the next couple of days while writing that his life has changed with her presence. He posted, "SO WHY ARE YOU MAKING CRY BABE I'M COMING 2 TAKE YOU TO MY CRIB ON MONDAY AND TUESDAY WE GO SHOPPING NO IM IN ZANZIBAR AND IM GOING TO PARTY FOR U MY PRINCES AT @5k_arenazanzibar YOU HAVE CHANGED MY LIFE COMPLETELY @official__zulekha_kondegirl AND JUS REMEMBER IT'S YOUR UNCLE @choppa_tz BIRTHDAY JAMANI WANAOJUA MADUKA YA NGUO ZA WATOTO NIANDIKIE CHINI HAPO NAMAANISHA MABINGWA WA NGUO ZA WATOTO NA SIO MARONYA RONYA. [sic]

His Marriage with Sarah in Trouble

Just two days ago, Harmonize made a shocking confession about fathering the baby with another woman. He apologised to the little one for not being proud of her for 19 months. The Tanzanian musician posted, "Forgive me for not sparing time to check on you when you were sick for fear of jeopardizing my current relationship,"

The 'Kwa Ngwaru' hitmaker also apologised to his wife Sarah for cheating on her.

However, Sarah slammed him for letting his fans down and claiming that he was "lying" after failing to father a child. She shared the snaps of his paternity test taken by him and posted, "People are really desperate, you've done a DNA test twice on the baby and the results came back negative, showing that you're not the father. But since you've failed to father a child of your own you are now claiming someone else's baby," read the post by Sarah attached to photos of an alleged paternity DNA test that was supposedly conducted on the baby Harmonize claims to have fathered.

In another post, she called her husband a two-faced person with no respect.

After three years of courtship, Harmonize and his Italian girlfriend Sarah Michelotti tied the knot in 2019 in a lavish Muslim wedding followed by a white wedding.