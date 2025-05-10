Happy Mother's Day 2025: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, WhatsApp Status, Images, and More

Mother's Day 2025 is around the corner to help people across the globe celebrate motherhood. It is an opportunity for individuals to express their gratitude to mothers and motherly figures through messages, greetings, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp images, Instagram captions, and images.

This special occasion is observed every year on the second Sunday of May. This year, it falls on May 18. The day observes unconditional support and love that a woman gives to her family and loved ones. It helps people express gratitude to mothers and motherly figures for their selfless contributions. Although a mother's contribution is often overlooked, Mother's Day 2025 is here to honor the mothers and motherly figures worldwide for their contributions and sacrifices.

Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, quotes, WhatsApp images, Instagram captions, and images to celebrate Mother's Day 2025.

Messages

I wish we were able to be together on Mother's Day, Mom. Please know I'm thinking of you today, and every day I am thankful for all you've done for me. I love you!

Mom, I owe so much to you; not just for ALL the work you did to feed and clothe me ... and send me to college ... and help me with my wedding ... and so much more, but for all the unconditional love you gave me. I can never say thank you enough, but I can try: thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you, thank you!

I'm picturing you at home with your morning coffee and wishing I was there to chat with you and give you the attention you deserve today. I miss you, and I hope you have a wonderful Mother's Day!

I know it's a shock to get a text from me where I'm not asking you for help with something, but it's really happening! I just wrote to say I love you, and I hope you have a happy Mother's Day!

Just a quick message to say Happy Mother's Day! I don't know how you did it, but you did it beautifully. Thank you for all you did to raise us, Mom.

Greetings

To the most amazing mom, happy Mother's Day! Your kindness, strength, and guidance have made me who I am today. I love you more than words can say.

Thank you for putting up with my childhood antics and teenage angst. It couldn't have been easy, but you did it all with a smile. Love you, mom!

Happy Mother's Day to the one who always knows how to make everything better, no matter what.

To the woman who raised me with patience, love, and endless care – Happy Mother's Day!

Flowers are not enough to express how special you are to me, but I hope they bring some brightness to your day today, anyway. Happy Mother's Day, Mama!

Wishes

I know a lot of people are getting showered with praise today, Mom, but can I tell you a secret? I think all the accolades should belong to you. I love you! Wishing you a happy Mother's Day!

I cannot imagine what it was like to put up with all my escapades throughout the years, but you've done it with grace and patience. Thank you for loving me and putting up with me! Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

Wishing you a Happy Mother's Day, Mom! Thanks for cutting off my crusts. Thanks for the lunchbox notes. Thanks for putting up with my tantrums and for doing my laundry even after I moved out of the house. If I included everything you did for me, I'd probably shut down your phone (and maybe the whole internet). But please know that I love you, and I'm so thankful.

Every day is a gift because of you, Mom. Wishing you a Mother's Day that's as amazing as you are!

Wishing you a Mother's Day that's filled with all your favourite things. You deserve endless pampering.

Quotes

A mother's arms are more comforting than anyone else's - Princess Diana

All that I am, or ever hope to be, I owe to my angel mother - Abraham Lincoln

It may be possible to gild pure gold, but who can make his mother more beautiful? - Mahatma Gandhi

Biology is the least of what makes someone a mother - Oprah Winfrey

God could not be everywhere, and therefore he made mothers - Rudyard Kipling

WhatsApp Images

Behind every great kid is an amazing mom.

A mother's love is the fuel that makes us do the impossible.

You only get one Mother in this life ... appreciate her ... love her always ...!

A mother's heart is a garden of everlasting love.

Happy Mother's Day to the greatest mom in the world.

Instagram Captions

Thank you for believing in me even when I didn't believe in myself. Your faith in me has been my guiding light. Happy Mother's Day!

Dear mom, words can't express how much you mean to me, but I will still try. Thank you for being a guide, an inspiration, a shoulder to lean on and the rock of our family. Happy Mother's Day!

Today, we celebrate everything you do for us, but I want you to know that I FEEL it every day. I appreciate you so much, Mom.

It's hard to be apart; please know you're in my heart! Happy Mother's Day, Mom!

I miss you, Mom! I wish we were together today. Do you have time for a phone call later? I'd love to catch up!

Images