Happy Mother's Day 2022: Quotes, Messages, Greetings, Wishes, and More

Mother's Day 2022 is celebrated to honor maternal bonds, mothers' influence in society, and motherhood. A mother is a child's best friend who helps her overcome all the problems in life. She does not need a special day to celebrate motherhood. Yet, there is a special day dedicated to her.

People from these parts of the globe express their never-ending love for their mothers in different ways. Spending time with her, making her favorite meals, taking her for a day out, and surprising her with a special gift are some of the ways to make the day special for the mothers. Sending wishes, greetings, messages, and quotes are also a way to celebrate the day.

Mother's Day is observed on different days in many parts of the globe. While Norway celebrates it on the second Sunday of February, people in the UK observe it on the fourth Sunday in Lent, and it is celebrated in the UAE on March 21. The day is observed in countries, like the US, Singapore, South Africa, Philippines, Peru, New Zealand, Australia, Japan, Europe, and India, on the second Sunday of May, this year it falls on May 8.

Here are some heartfelt words to thank mothers for their unconditional love and support:

Messages

Happy Mother's Day Mom! I feel so blessed to have you as my Mom. Thanks for always believing in me and doing so much for me. I love you!

To the best Mom in the world, Happy Mother's Day! Thank you for being my everything: my cook, counselor, driver, and cheerleader.

To my mom, my best-friend, my guiding angel. Happy Mother's Day, mom!

Mummy, you sacrificed so much just so I could be raised well. And today, I want you to know that I can see all that you have done for me so unconditionally. Thank you so much for always being my pillar of strength. Happy Mother's Day to you!

Thank you for all that you have ever done for me-- for every hug, encouragement, and unconditional love and support you've given me. Happy Mother's Day

Greetings

Remember that no matter how far you go in life or how successful you become, you'll always be a little one to your mother, who loves you. Happy Mother's Day to all the moms out there.

Happy Mother's Day! A special day for a special lady! Thank you for being an amazing mom.

To the world, you might just one person. But, to one person you might just be the world. Happy Mother's Day!

You make this world so full of love by the beautiful touch of your motherhood. Happy Mother's Day!

Here's wishing you a joyous, calm and fun-filled Mother's Day. You deserve to be celebrated and pampered, not just today but everyday. Happy Mother's Day!

Wishes

On this special day, I wish to tell you how much I love you! Thank you for always being there for me. Happy Mother's Day!

While each day is Mother's Day, here's wishing you on this special day! To Mom, with love-- from your favorite kid.

I wish one day I could grow up to become as graceful, as strong, as loving as you are. Wishing Happy Mother's Day to the mom who inspires me.

Thank you for bringing this little bundle of joy into the world. You are an amazing Mum. Have a wonderful Mother's Day!

We might be miles apart but you are in my thoughts every day, Mom. Happy Mother's Day!

Quotes