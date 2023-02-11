Happy Hug Day 2023: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, and Quotes to Share with Loved Ones

Hug Day 2023 is observed on the sixth day of Valentine's Week. This year, it falls on Sunday, February 12. People often share their love for one another by hugging each other on this day. It is considered one of the most important days in Valentine's Week because it offers loved ones an opportunity to express love and care to one another.

A warm hug is all that someone needs during hard times. It is the simplest and most effective way of showing affection to a person. From children to senior citizens, everybody desires a hug from their loved ones when they go through difficult situations. This sweet gesture could heal many wounds and bring two people closer to one another.

Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to make this day special for those looking for a gesture of affection from their loved ones. A group of thoughtful words could be as effective as a warm hug when it is sent by someone special.

Messages

Your hug is my best stress-buster, it wraps me up like the soothing sunshine, and I want it the first thing in the morning. Happy Hug Day.

You are my safe place! So, hug me tight so that all my fears and insecurities shatter into pieces. Happy Hug Day.

A hug is all you need when you are down. A hug is all you need when nothing is right. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you, my dear.

Let's spread the love and give each other a hug, for it's the simplest way to show that we care. Happy Hug Day.

When I hug you, my heart finds happiness, and my soul finds peace. Warm wishes on Hug Day to you, my dear.

Wishes

I wish that this First Hug Day bring us close, close enough that we never part.... Best wishes on this special day.

Wishing you a very Happy Hug Day. I may not be there to give you a warm and tight hug but I am sending you my warm wishes on this special day.

Hug is the perfect way to tell someone that you love him or her. Sending you my wishes on Hug Day my dear.

Happy Hug Day to you. Today, there is only one thing that I want from God and that is a chance to hug you to wish you and feel you in my arms.

To my dearest one, wishing you a Happy Hug Day. May we are always close enough to give each other hugs full of love.

Greetings

In your arms, I found a perfect hiding place for me. I can avoid the rest of the world and I always feel like I have everything here in your arms. Happy Hug Day!

Every time I try to keep my heart away from you, it rebels and escapes. My heart finds you and wants to be locked in you forever. Happy Hug Day!

Release the butterflies in my stomach, release the twinkling in my heart. Like? Just give me a warm hug because I need it more than you realize. Happy hug day, my dear husband.

All the naughty little things in her heart make me want to hug her tight. I'm sending you a big big hug on this special day, my mischievous queen. Happy hug, wife!

You will always be there when I need a friend, always keep your arms open to hold me in my distress. Thank you for being in my life. Receive my warm hugs. Happy hugs day.

Quotes

With age, you get to a place where you don't want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug - Vin Diesel

When I come home, my daughter will run to the door and give me a big hug, and everything that's happened that day just melts away - Hugh Jackman

My only self-confidence and satisfaction come from the people that I do meet; I have a fondness for people. I mean, I like to hug. And I also like to be hugged - Teresa Heinz

If you're angry at a loved one, hug that person. And mean it. You may not want to hug which is all the more reason to do so. It's hard to stay angry when someone shows They love you, And that's precisely what happens when we hug each other - Walter Anderson