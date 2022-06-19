Happy Father's Day 2022: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, and More

Father's Day 2022 is here, and it is time to celebrate the day with the person who is the first hero of every child in the world. It is a day to honor paternal bonds, fatherhood, and the role played by fathers in society. This day is observed on different dates and in various ways in different parts of the world.

In countries like the US, Columbia, France, Greece, Ireland, Nigeria, Singapore, India, China, Hong Kong, Hungary, Kenya, Netherlands, Pakistan, and the UK, the day is observed on the third Sunday of June every year. This year, it falls June 19, and people around the world are gearing up to celebrate this day by wishing their fathers and fatherly figures.

Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to share with the person, who is recognized by society for teaching their children the importance of dedication. A father is the first love and an idol person to children because he helps them understand and face the problems in life.

Messages

It's that time of year again when everyone tries to tell themselves that they had the best dad in the world. I really did have the best dad in the world, so they can't be right.

Over the years, you've taught me so many of the important things I knowâ€”including a few choice words for certain situations! Happy Father's Day, Pop!

You are the first person I think of when I have a question about something or when I just need some support and good advice. Thank you for always being there for me, Dad.

Anyone can be a father, but it takes someone special to be a dad, and that's why I call you dad because you are so special to me. You taught me the game and you taught me how to play it right.

You always worked so hard to provide for us. You always made time for us. You have always encouraged and supported us. And you are the best DAD to us! Happy Father's Day!

Wishes

Happy Father's Day! I might be taller than you now but I still look up to you. Love you Dad!

I know I never say it, but I always admire you and the sacrifices you make for me and mom. I really don't know how you do it, dad. Thank you for everything. Happy Father's Day!

I am filled with gratitude for your presence in my life and there is no day like today to express this to you. Happy Father's Day!

May the love and respect we feel for you make up for the worry and care we have caused you. Happy Father's Day!

Quotes

It is a wise father that knows his child - William Shakespeare

I love my daddy. My daddy's everything. I hope I can find a man that will treat me as good as my dad - Lady Gaga

My father didn't tell me how to live. He lived, and let me watch him do it - Clarence Budington Kelland

The older I get, the smarter my father seems to get - Tim Russert

She did not stand alone, but what stood behind her was the love of her father - Harper Lee

Greetings

Today is your day Daddy. It is a day to celebrate and let you know how much you are loved by us all

Happy Father's Day to the coolest dad in the world! Lots of love to you on this special day from us all.

Happy Father's Day to the man who has more to give and expects nothing in return. Your endless love and dad jokes make you a wonderful father. Have a great day today.

May you have a healthy, happy, and peaceful day, dad. Happy Father's Day!