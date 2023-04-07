Happy Easter 2023: Messages, Greetings, Wishes, Quotes, and More

Easter 2023, also known as Easter Sunday, Resurrection Sunday, or Holy Sunday, is here. It marks the end of Lent and the holy week. Every year, this day falls between March 22 and April 25. This year, it falls on April 9. The day also marks the beginning of the Easter season.

The day is a public holiday in several countries, including Albania, Angola, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Congo, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Italy, Jamaica, Lebanon, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania, the United States, the United Kingdom, Vatican City, and Zimbabwe.

It is celebrated as a festival of rejuvenation as Jesus Christ rose from his death on this day. It is also observed as a new beginning or the time for renewal by Christians across the globe. People are gearing up to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ by attending church services.

Gathering for a grant meal and sending messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to family and friends is also a part of the celebration. In some countries, making and hunting Easter eggs and decorating Easter baskets are part of the celebration. Here are some messages, greetings, wishes, and quotes to share with family and friends on Easter 2023.

Messages

Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father's greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!

Easter is a time of reflection and joy. When we emerge from our cocoon of doubt to fly freely on the wings of faith. I wish you and your family a pleased Easter.

Wishing you a wonderful Easter filled with joy and blessings. May you receive all the prosperity and happiness in this lifetime and beyond.

May this Easter bring joy and happiness to all my family and friends. You all are a special part of me, and I want to appreciate you on a gleeful day like today. Hope you all have a fun Easter.

Spread the joy and warmth in your hearts to everyone this Easter. I hope this Easter brings promotion and success to your life. Wishing you a very happy and blessed Easter.

Greetings

Happy Easter to you and your family! Wishing you an enjoyable and exciting Easter weekend with your loved ones! Hope the Easter eggs bring you the nicest treats!

Wishing you a joyful Easter Sunday! May this day bring you peace, happiness, and so many good things around. Have a wonderful time celebrating with your family and friends. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday! May the beauty of this day fill your heart with peace and love and bring new hope and inspiration. Wishing you and your family a happy Easter Sunday!

Hope this Easter brings a flood of cash and beautiful trips in our life and makes your life better than ever. Something good may hatch from the eggs this Easter!

May this Easter bring you all the happiness and love that you deserve. You are the light of my life, and I am so thankful to have you by my side. Happy Easter, sweetheart.

Wishes

Hope the amazing light of risen Lord shines on you, makes it easier on your tough days and helps you to achieve your dreams. Tons of love, Happy Easter!

May you have a joyous season as you welcome Christ into your heart. May he reside there forever, and his presence gives you inner peace. Happy Easter!

May the true spirit of Easter touch your heart and help you find pride and happiness in small matters. Have a great holiday with your friends and family.

Wishing you a blessed and joyful Easter Sunday! May this day remind us of the hope and faith that we have in Him. Have a wonderful Easter with your loved ones!

May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God's divine grace. Happy Easter!

Quotes

Passover and Easter are the only Jewish and Christian holidays that move in sync, like the ice skating pairs we saw during the winter Olympics - Marvin Olasky.

To holy people, the very name of Jesus is a name to feed upon, a name to transport. His name can raise the dead and transfigure and beautify the living - John Henry Newman.

Let every man and woman count himself immortal. Let him catch the revelation of Jesus in his resurrection. Let him say not merely, 'Christ is risen,' but 'I shall rise' - Phillips Brooks.

People come together with their families to celebrate Easter. What better way to celebrate than to spend a few hours going on the journey of Christ's life - Roma Downey.

I am going to try and pay attention to the spring. I am going to look around at all the flowers, and look up at the hectic trees. I am going to close my eyes, and listen - Anne Lamott.

Happy Easter WhatsApp and Facebook Status

Time of mourning is no more. Rejoice in Christ's Easter season.

May this Easter brings us closer to God and helps us to put our faith in Him. Happy Easter Sunday, everyone.

Easter symbolizes the renewal of life. I wish you and your family the renewal of life, love, and happiness.

Let us prepare our souls for the return of Christ as he brings merry and mercy this Easter!

Happy Easter Sunday! May your Easter be joyful and full of great memories. I'm wishing you a wonderful Easter.

