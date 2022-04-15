Easter 2022: Quotes, Messages, Greetings, and Wishes to Share with Family and Friends

Easter 2022 is fast approaching. Christians around the world are gearing up to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ by attending church services. It is observed as a festival of rejuvenation as Jesus Christ rose from his death on this day.

In some countries, making and hunting Easter eggs and decorating Easter baskets are part of the celebration.

Easter Sunday, also known as Resurrection Sunday, falls between March 22 and April 25, and it is observed on April 17 this year. The festival marks the end of lent and the holy week. The day also marks the beginning of the Easter season. It is observed as a new beginning or the time for renewal by Christians across the globe.

The day is observed as a public holiday in several countries, including Albania, Angola, Australia, Belarus, Belgium, Congo, Croatia, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Faroe Islands, French Polynesia, Germany, Honduras, Hungary, Iceland, India, Italy, Jamaica, Lebanon, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Peru, Poland, Sweden, Syria, Tanzania, the United States, the United Kingdom, Vatican City, and Zimbabwe.

Here are some messages, wishes, greetings, and quotes to share with family and friends on Easter 2022:

Messages

Joining you in gratitude for Christ's sacrifice and the joyful renewal it brings to all God's children this Easter season.

May this Easter Sunday inspire you to new hope, happiness, prosperity, and abundance, all received through God's divine grace.

Warmest thoughts to you and your family on this holiday. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter to you and your family as we celebrate our Father's greatest sacrifice through his Son, Jesus Christ. Have a blessed Easter!

Christ is risen. Hallelujah! May the miracle of Easter bring you renewed hope, faith, love, and joy.

Wishes

Rejoice, be glad, shout Hallelujah! The lamb of God has risen from the grave. Happy Easter!

Wishing you sunshine and a basket full of chocolate on this beautiful day. Happy Easter!

Wishing you Christ's many blessings throughout this joyful season.

Wishing you a season filled with peace, joy, and beautiful weather. Happy Easter!

Wishing you all the love and happiness that only Easter can bring. Have a joyous celebration with your family!

Greetings

It's not about the bunny, eggs, or even dressing up for the church. It's about the hope that we have because there was an empty tomb.

Jesus Christ, who was born in a manger, is born again in your heart. Happy Easter to you and your family.

May the Easter bunny get you lots and lots of presents. Enjoy the season of Easter eggs and bonnet hats. Have a Happy Easter.

Easter gives hope for tomorrow, as after the winter comes Spring. Our hearts can be filled with gladness as hearts rejoice and sing.

Easter reminds us that hope must never be lost for as dark as the road may seem, there always lies light at the end of it. May all your prayers be fulfilled. May you have a pleasant Easter!

Quotes

Easter is meant to be the symbol of new life, new beginning, new opportunity.

He has rise, have faith in him and he will always be by your side.

Easter is not just God's resurrection, it also about the unification of conscience and faith

Easter means renewal of life, faith and love. Happy Easter Sunday!!