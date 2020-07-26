Elizabeth Gillies, who has become a household name after her stint in Netflix's 'Dynasty' as the stunning Fallon Carrington, turned 27 today. As the Hollywood Television queen celebrates her birthday, social media is abuzz with wishes for the stunning beauty.

While it's a lockdown birthday for the actor, in the virtual world, every time a celebrity's birthday is around, it's quite a party as anyone would imagine. Fans leave no stone unturned in expressing their love and showering their blessings on their favorite actor. However, not much activity is seen on Gillies' social media accounts.

Elizabeth Gillies' TV Career

The beautiful 27-year-old actress started her career as a teenage artist with a role in 'Broadway' as Lucy. She then went on to play Jade West in 'Victorious' and later, in 2014, starred in the horror flick 'Animal.'

Gillies had a handful of movies in her kitty before getting the role of Gigi on FX's 'Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.' But, she grabbed the spotlight in 2017 when she became the confident, smart, beautiful, stunning, and sexy Fallon Carrington in Netflix Originals' web series, Dynasty.

Her character in this show garnered much appreciation from the audience as well as critics. In 2011, the sexy actress voiced for the character Daphne in an animated series 'Winx Club.'

She also took up the role of Heather Fox in 'Big Time Rush.' Before tasting fame, she had featured in several commercial ads including ones for Verizon and Virgin Mobile. She also portrayed the character of Shelby Wexler in 'The Clique' and played a supporting actress in 'Harold.'

Elizabeth Gillies' Relationships

Elizabeth Gillies in the year 2016 openly stated that she was seeing singer Michael Corcoran aka Backhouse Mike with whom she collaborated on the 2013 hit single 'Okay.' Their relationship was questioned by many due to their huge age gap. Corcoran is reportedly 21 years older than Gillies. She has been also linked with Avan Jogia and American actor Logan Miller.