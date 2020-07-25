The While We Are Young actress Joanna Theng met with heavy backlash online after she along with Jamie Wong, a member of a Christian Community group, posted a video calling the members of lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) community agents of Satan. Further, she also said that the six-color rainbow representing the LGBTQ movement was an insult to God.

Joanna Theng's video with Jaime Wong, founder and director of the group City Revival, was posted on her Instagram account on July 22 has not gone down well with people who have termed her intolerant. Wong, along with Theng, released three videos stating it as the view of "inter-generational" and "inter-denominational" Christian community.

In the last video of the series, Wong was seen asking if people know the meaning of six-colored flag used by the LGBT community. "Have you even wondered why the gay pride uses a six-colour rainbow flag as a symbol for love? Satan knows that God is love," Wong said. The video has been removed from her Instgram post.

Biblical Version VS Satanic Representation

"The biblical rainbow has seven colors and seven is a number symbolic for perfection in the Bible... On the contrary, the mark of the beast is the number 666," she said referring to the fact that the LGBTQ community uses the flag with six colors and not seven.

"Have you ever wondered why the 'gay pride' celebrates pride? Because Satan knows that God opposes the proud and gives grace to the humble. So satan wants mankind to celebrate the very thing that God opposes: pride," Wong said.

"Is it a coincidence that the LGBTQ community takes pride in distorting the true symbol of the love and peace of God with the six-colour rainbow flag. We believe this movement is one of the ways that Satan, the spiritual force, has influenced the physical realm to manifest in ways that insult and show contempt for God," Theng and Wong are heard as saying in the video.

Netizens Slam Wong–Theng Duo

This led to the Theng and Wong duo receiving flak. However, sadly, more than Theng or LGBTQ pride the word Satan was trending on Twitter. People posted comments like "Joanna has six letters, does that mean you are the product of devil?" Netizens started sending Theng six rainbow hearts and asking her to stop dividing people.

Asianone reported that Theng is currently signed with 3x Media Production led by celebrity hairstylist Addy Lee. She is currently said to be pursuing a communications course at a local university.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time Wong has made news. She had in one of her earlier videos said that the makers of Avengers movies were led by Satan to create parallels in the story to the Bible's Book of Revelation.

Reacting to the same, Theng said that she had many friends belonging to the LGBTQ community. "I have never hated and never will hate on anyone in the LGBTQ+ community in my midst...Disagreeing with an act does not mean I do not love a person," she posted on Instagram.

What Does LGBTQ Rainbow Flag Mean?

The rainbow flag is a symbol representing lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer (LGBTQ) pride and LGBTQ social movements depicting the diversity. This flag was first used in San Francisco and has been adopted by the LGBTQ community the across the world.

The first flag was designed by artist Gilbert Baker and had eight colors in 1978. The flag underwent several revisions and the eight colors were reduced to six based on the availability of fabrics. The six stripes: red, orange, yellow, green, blue and violet are flown horizontally, made to look like a natural rainbow. These colors signify social equality and individuality.