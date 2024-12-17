Hannah Kobayashi, who gained widespread attention after vanishing from LAX, has returned to the United States. The 31-year-old crossed into California from Mexico over the weekend, where U.S. authorities questioned her to ensure she was safe, according to a source who spoke to TMZ.

She appeared to be in good health as she met her lawyer at the border before leaving with him. The Hawaiian woman reached out to her family on Wednesday to reassure them that she was safe, after she vanished from Los Angeles International Airport in November. While she was missing, her father, Ryan Kobayashi, took his own life by reportedly jumping from a building near LAX.

Lost Girl Returns Home

Ryan had traveled to California to help authorities in the search for his daughter. His body was found at the base of a parking structure around 4 a.m. on November 24, just over two weeks after his daughter was last seen.

She was traveling from her home on the Hawaiian island of Maui to New York when she decided to leave Los Angeles International Airport and vanish.

Kobayashi wasn't alone on the flight; she was traveling with her new husband, Argentina native Alan Cacace, in an attempt to deceive immigration officials into believing their marriage was legitimate, as previously reported by DailyMail.com.

Also on the same flight was her ex-boyfriend, Amun Miranda, who was accompanied by his own Green Card wife, Marianne—who, coincidentally, was also Cacace's girlfriend.

This complicated love triangle, all on one plane, was made possible because Cacace had allegedly given Kobayashi $15,000, with the promise of a similar amount once his immigration documents were approved. Their sham marriage had already been planned after they wed in October, and photos from the ceremony were shared with Kobayashi's colleagues at the Maui smoke shop, Up 'N Smoke, where she worked.

Conspiracy Theories Debunked

Kobayashi's return put an end to the month-long suspense and speculation about her fate that was mired by conspiracy theories. Her family never agreed that she vanished or went to Mexico on her will.

However, she was caught on camera crossing into Mexico last month. Since then she contacted her family telling them that she never intended to return o the United States.

However, Kobayashi finally left her Mexico charm behind and returned home over the end.

That does not solve the mystery behind all the drama of the disappearance and return to her home.