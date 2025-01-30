Handcuffed Chained and Deported: 7,300 Illegal Immigrants Removed as Trump Pushes Immigration Reform

In a bold move, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced on Tuesday, January 28, that the Trump administration has met a major campaign pledge in its first week by deporting 7,300 illegal immigrants from the United States. This action is part of a wider effort to tighten immigration laws and specifically target violent offenders.

The DHS revealed that law enforcement officials carried out multiple operations focused on deporting individuals who are in the country illegally. The primary target of these operations has been violent criminals, with the Trump administration emphasizing the need to protect American communities.

"In our first week, we've delivered on President Trump's promise to arrest and deport illegal aliens, especially violent criminals. 7,300 have been removed and returned to their home countries," said the DHS in a statement.

This surge in deportations reflects Trump's ongoing commitment to a hardline immigration policy. It signals his intention to continue aggressive actions against illegal immigration, a core element of his platform during both his first and second terms. It is also expected that such an approach may prompt illegal immigrants to leave the country on their own to avoid raids and increased law enforcement activity.

President Trump's second term has brought a renewed focus on reforming immigration laws. His administration's plan includes enhanced border security and stricter enforcement of immigration laws, themes that were central to his successful 2024 re-election campaign.

On the same day, January 28, United States Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem joined an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in New York City, aimed at arresting violent criminals. Noem, a prominent figure in Trump's administration, praised the operation and the importance of removing dangerous individuals from the streets.

"Criminals like these will be taken off our streets," said Noem after the operation.

This effort in New York City is part of a larger national initiative. ICE operations have also taken place in major cities such as Chicago, Seattle, Atlanta, Boston, Los Angeles, and New Orleans. In Chicago, joint operations between six federal agencies focused on apprehending potentially dangerous criminal aliens.

On January 27, ICE reported a dramatic spike in arrests, with 956 individuals detained in a single day. This marked the largest number of arrests since Trump's second-term inauguration. The enforcement actions also extended to sensitive locations, such as schools and churches, causing concern among some groups. However, the Trump administration, led by border czar Tom Homan, defends the operations as necessary to safeguard American communities.

As part of his aggressive immigration stance, President Trump has signed several executive orders aimed at deporting record numbers of migrants. These actions are part of his promise to secure the U.S. border, a key issue for him, particularly in response to the influx of migrants during the term of Democratic President Joe Biden. Trump has repeatedly pointed to criminal organizations like Tren De Aragua, claiming they exert control over some parts of the U.S., though local authorities have disputed these c