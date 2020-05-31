Even as thousands of fans and admirers of Hana Kimura are still mourning her death, new details have emerged of the last-minute effort that her friends made in a failed effort to save the life of Japanese female wrestler.

Hana Kimura, who appeared in the latest series of Netflix's reality show Terrace House left a string of messages on her Instagram that indicated that the 22-year-old was going to commit suicide due to cyberbullying.

Hana Kimura's last post on Instagram before committing suicide she wrote, "I love you, have a long, happy life. I'm sorry" over a picture of the wrestler with her cat. In the last Instagram story, Kimura said: "Goodbye."

Hana Kimura won Stardom's 2019 Fighting Spirit Award and was one of the cast members of the Japanese reality TV show Terrace House. New details indicated the fans and critics of the show have been hurling online abuses at Hana Kimura.

Watch-Hana Kimura Last Instagram Story Video Before Suicide

In her last post on Twitter, Hana Kimura wrote: "I don't want to be a human anymore. It was a life I wanted to be loved. Thank you everyone, I love you. Bye."

After reading the post, new details indicate that friends of Hana Kimura made desperate last attempts to reach out to her but all was in vain.

According to Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was WWE superstar Kairi Sane who was the first to alert STARDOM of the "goodbye" social media post that Kimura had made.

WWE superstar Kairi Sane reached out to Jungle Kyona and STARDOM CEO/founder Rosey Ogawa that maybe Hana was planning to take her life. It was then Kyona rushed to Kimura's apartment to check on her, but sadly by then, the 22-year-old had killed herself.

The police said that Hana Kimura had ingested hydrogen sulfide. Local Japanese reports claimed that the police dad found Kimura with a plastic bag over her head and a container of hydrogen sulfide beside her dead body. Kimura also left several suicide notes.

There were also claims that there was blood also found at the incident spot.

Terrace House Cancelled

Following the death of Hana Kimura Netflix announced that it was canceling Terrace House.

"We would like to express our sincere condolences for the death of Hana Kimura," the show said on its Twitter account. "We have decided to cancel the production of Terrace House Tokyo 2019-2020."

Netflix, however, confirmed to the BBC that there were "no current plans to take down the latest season of this incredibly loved show"

Terrace House, co-produced by Japan's FujiTV and distributed by Netflix, is now in its fifth season. FujiTV also said that it was terminating the production of popular reality show Terrace House following the death of one of its cast members.

The episodes featuring Hana Kimura are available only in Japan.

Terrance House Fans Killed Hana Kimura

On social media, Hana Kimura fans have been fast to point the blame on Terrace House. It is widely discussed among the Japanese fans that it was the Terrace House fans, not wrestling fans who were bullying Hana Kimura.

Kimura joined the reality show Terrace House last September, was one of six members on the show's latest season, Tokyo 2019-2020. Kimura became the target of an online hate campaign after a particular episode - only screened in Japan so far - which saw her getting into an altercation with a roommate for accidentally ruining a wrestling costume of hers.

Since then Kimura has been hundreds of hate messages abusing her and some of them even asked her to die. Kimura's death now.

The Japanese government now drawing a framework to address cyberbullying, and the panel is holding discussions on whether to identify users if they post "slander and defamation," CNN reported.