Han Ye-seul Reveals the First Picture of Her Boyfriend

Popular TV actress Han Ye-seul has introduced her boyfriend to her fans through her social media account. Yes, she has revealed his first picture on her Instagram account on Thursday, 13 May.

The Couple's Pictures in Restaurant

She has shared a few pictures on her Instagram and she is apparently at a restaurant. The 39-year old has posted three pictures with a caption – Introducing my boyfriend. She has not said anything further and left to people's imagination.

He has sported a t-shirt with matching pants and mask in the photo. The pictures have now become the talk of the town as her post gets close to two lakh likes. People are posting congratulatory messages while asking more questions about her beau.

The actress chooses to remain silent. However, reports claim that her boyfriend is 10 years younger to her. He had tried his hands in acting for a brief period but has stayed away from showbiz.

He has done graduation in arts and has been part of stage plays. Her official statement from her agency is awaited.

Her Journey in Showbiz

The American-born Korean actress kick-started her journey in the entertainment industry by winning SBS supermodel contest in 2001. She kick-started her acting journey with the sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003. Her initial works like Forbidden Love and That Summer's Typhoon had met with poor response from the critics, but she proved them wrong with her performance in Couple of Trouble in 2006.

Later, Han Ye-seul worked in her first movie Miss Gold Digger for which she garnered rave reviews despite the film's poor performance at the box office. She then worked in many TV series like Tazza, Will it Snow for Christmas, Spy Myung-wol, Birth of a Beauty, and Big Issue.

The actress has also hosted variety shows like Inkigayo(popular music), Midnight TV Entertainment and She's Olive: Han Ye-seul in L.A.