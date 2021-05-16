Han Ye-seul on her Beau: He's 10 Years Younger than Me, So I Call Him Puppy

Days after making an announcement about her boyfriend, Han Ye-seul has now spoken about her beau. The actress has formally revealed that he is 10 years younger than her.

Han Ye-seul took Instagram to thank all the well-wishers and fans who sent congratulatory messages on Instagram upon she announced about her relationship. "Thank you so much for congratulating and blessing our love. Thank you very much. My boyfriend is 10 years younger than me, so I call him puppy. Cute, sweet, lovely, and most of all, I'm so happy when I'm with him. I'll try to raise him well. Thank you, [sic]"Allkpop quotes the actress as saying in the Instagram post.

A few days ago, the actress shared a few pictures in which she introduced her boyfriend. In the said snaps, it was evident that the couple had gone for an outing to a restaurant. Their pictures went viral and her post garnered over 3.43 lakh likes.

Many bombarded her with questions about her boyfriend and about their love story. However, the 41-year old has not spoken about him it, yet. Going by the reports, He had tried his hands in acting for a brief period but has stayed away from showbiz. He has done graduation in arts and has been part of stage plays. Her official statement from her agency is awaited.

Her Journey in Showbiz

The American-born Korean actress kick-started her journey in the entertainment industry by winning SBS supermodel contest in 2001. She kick-started her acting journey with the sitcom Nonstop 4 in 2003. Her initial works like Forbidden Love and That Summer's Typhoon had met with poor response from the critics, but she proved them wrong with her performance in Couple of Trouble in 2006.

Later, Han Ye-seul worked in her first movie Miss Gold Digger for which she garnered rave reviews despite the film's poor performance at the box office. She then worked in many TV series like Tazza, Will it Snow for Christmas, Spy Myung-wol, Birth of a Beauty, and Big Issue.

The actress has also hosted variety shows like Inkigayo(popular music), Midnight TV Entertainment and She's Olive: Han Ye-seul in L.A.