Hamas Releases New Chilling Propaganda Video Featuring Six Hostages Recently Found Dead in a Gaza Tunnel

Hamas has released a disturbing propaganda video featuring six hostages recently found dead in a Gaza tunnel. The footage, shared on Hamas' Telegram channel, shows the hostages identifying themselves in a black-and-white setting.

Each hostage appears gaunt and distressed. Notably, Israeli-American Goldberg-Polin is seen missing part of his arm, which was lost due to a grenade attack during the Re'im music festival massacre on October 7. The video, captioned "We Will Show Their Last Messages," was released shortly after the hostages were discovered dead during an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) operation in tunnels beneath Rafah, Gaza.

The IDF suspects the hostages were killed just before troops arrived. IDF spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari stated, "According to our initial assessment, they were brutally murdered by Hamas terrorists shortly before we reached them." The hostages' deaths have shocked Israel and intensified tensions.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the six hostages were shot in the back of the head. Netanyahu expressed deep sorrow, calling the act a "brutal" and "inhumane" violation. He remarked, "He who murders abductees does not want a deal." Netanyahu also highlighted the national grief, stating, "We are in a difficult day. The heart of the entire nation was torn."

The killing of these hostages, announced by Israel on Sunday, has triggered widespread mourning and large-scale protests across the country. Many Israelis are expressing frustration at the government for not securing a deal that might have ensured the hostages' release. The public outcry reflects a deep sense of anger and betrayal.

In response, Hamas's armed wing has threatened that future hostages will return to Israel "inside coffins" if military pressure continues. Abu Obeida, a spokesperson for the Ezzedine Al-Qassam Brigades, said in a statement, "Netanyahu's insistence on liberating the prisoners through military pressure instead of concluding a deal will mean that they will return to their families inside coffins." He also warned that "new instructions" had been given to militants guarding the captives, detailing how they should handle the situation if Israeli troops approach their location.

This development has escalated the already tense situation in Gaza and Israel. The brutal murder of the hostages and the subsequent threats from Hamas underscore the deepening conflict and the challenges facing both sides as they navigate a fraught and volatile environment. The international community watches closely as the situation continues to unfold.