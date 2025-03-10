"Hamas Militants Are Pretty Nice Guys": Trump's Envoy Shocks Israel, Says Washington Acts Alone

Senior Israeli officials were caught off guard by remarks from US hostage envoy Adam Boehler. He insisted that the United States was not acting on Israel's behalf, The Times of Israel reported. "We're the United States. We're not an agent of Israel," Boehler said, defending secret talks with Hamas.

Trump Envoy Sparks Controversy Over Secret US-Hamas Talks

US hostage envoy Adam Boehler has stirred controversy by defending secret negotiations with Hamas. His comments, particularly his remark that Hamas officials are "pretty nice guys," shocked Israeli officials. The Times of Israel reported that Boehler insisted the US was acting independently, not as Israel's agent.

"We're the United States. We're not an agent of Israel," Boehler said in a CNN interview. His comments came after tensions flared between him and Israeli Strategic Affairs Minister Ron Dermer over the US engaging directly with Hamas.

US Interests Above All

Boehler defended his decision, saying the US had its own interests at stake. "I understand the consternation and the concern. I wasn't upset," he said about his discussion with Dermer.

"At the same time, we're the United States. We're not an agent of Israel. We have specific interests at play," he added. He argued that direct engagement with Hamas was essential to securing the release of American hostages.

Hamas has long been labeled a terrorist organization by the US, Israel, and several other countries. However, Boehler believed his conversations with Hamas were necessary to restart negotiations.

Hamas Confirms Meetings with the US

Hamas political advisor Taher Al-Nono confirmed that multiple meetings took place between Hamas leaders and Boehler. According to Reuters, the talks happened in Doha, Qatar, over the past week. They focused on securing the release of an American-Israeli dual citizen held hostage in Gaza.

"Several meetings have already taken place in Doha, focusing on releasing one of the dual-nationality prisoners. We have dealt positively and flexibly, in a way that serves the interests of the Palestinian people," Nono stated.

He added that the talks also aimed at implementing a phased agreement to end the Israel-Hamas conflict. "We informed the American delegation that we don't oppose the release of the prisoner within the framework of these talks," Nono said.

Boehler Optimistic About Hostage Deal

Boehler expressed confidence that a deal to free the hostages could be reached within weeks. Speaking on CNN's State of the Union, he called his meetings with Hamas "very helpful."

He acknowledged Israel's concerns but stood firm in his approach. "We're not an agent of Israel. We did communicate back and forth," Boehler stated. His goal, he explained, was to revive negotiations that had reached a deadlock.

"What I wanted to do is jump-start some negotiations that were in a very fragile place. And I wanted to say to Hamas, what is the end game that you want here?"

"Pretty Nice Guys"—Boehler's Shocking Comment

Perhaps the most controversial part of Boehler's interview was his description of Hamas officials. His remark that they were "pretty nice guys" drew strong reactions from Israeli officials and political analysts.

"I spoke with Ron, and I'm sympathetic. He has someone that he doesn't know well, making direct contact with Hamas," Boehler said.

"Maybe I would see them and say, 'Look, they don't have horns growing out of their head. They're actually guys like us. They're pretty nice guys'," he added.

His statement sparked outrage since Hamas has been responsible for deadly attacks on Israeli civilians and is classified as a terrorist group. Critics questioned how Boehler could describe them in such terms, given their history of violence.

US Pushes for Hostage Release

Trump's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, confirmed that securing the release of 21-year-old Edan Alexander was the US government's top priority. Alexander, a New Jersey resident, is believed to be the last living American hostage held by Hamas in Gaza.

As diplomatic efforts continue, Boehler's remarks have ignited debate about US strategy in the Middle East. While some see direct talks as necessary, others argue they risk legitimizing a group accused of terror.