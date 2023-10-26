"Hamas Hiding Behind Palestinian Civilians": Biden

In a joint press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Thursday, US President Joe Biden addressed the ongoing conflict in the Middle East and condemned the actions of the terrorist group Hamas. The President's remarks followed Israel's military response to the October 7 terror attacks.

President Biden expressed his strong stance, stating that Hamas was hiding behind Palestinian civilians, which he described as "despicable and cowardly." He emphasized that these actions were unacceptable and underscored the importance of distinguishing between the actions of Hamas and the Palestinian people as a whole.

The President reaffirmed the United States' solidarity with its ally, Israel, and expressed support for Israel's right and responsibility to respond to attacks against its citizens. He pledged to ensure that Israel had the necessary resources to defend itself against these terrorist acts.

Biden also acknowledged the cooperation between Israelis and Palestinians in facilitating the delivery of essential supplies, including food, water, and medical aid, to innocent people in Gaza. This humanitarian effort was a testament to the shared commitment to helping those in need during this crisis.

Further, President Biden revealed that the United States was working tirelessly to secure the release of civilians held hostage by Hamas in the Gaza Strip, including American citizens. He stressed the urgency of this mission, which also involves the safe passage of foreign nationals out of Gaza, not limited to Americans but extending to Australians and various others.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese echoed President Biden's sentiments, expressing condolences for the loss of innocent lives, both Israeli and Palestinian. He emphasized the importance of upholding international humanitarian law, considering it a recognition of our common humanity.

Australia announces aid

Albanese announced a significant humanitarian assistance package of an additional USD 15 million to aid civilians in Gaza, supplementing the initial contribution worth US$10 million from Australia for emergency water and medical services.

President Biden also addressed the ongoing attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, expressing concern about extremist settlers targeting Palestinians in areas where they have the right to be. He called for an immediate halt to such actions, emphasizing the need to prevent further escalation.

Notably, the United States has been actively engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent the Gaza conflict from spreading to additional fronts, as US Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs, Barbara Leaf, traveled to the West Asia region for meetings with regional leaders. These discussions were aimed at promoting stability and peace in the midst of this volatile situation.