Hamas Hails Trump's Shocking U-Turn on Gaza Eviction Plan!

Hamas has praised U.S. President Donald Trump for seemingly backing away from his earlier proposal to relocate nearly two million Palestinians from Gaza.

Trump made his latest statement during a press briefing after meeting with Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin at the White House. When asked about the situation in Gaza, Trump firmly stated, "Nobody is expelling any Palestinians."

Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem welcomed the shift. "If U.S. President Trump's statements represent a retreat from any idea of ​​displacing the people of the Gaza Strip, they are welcomed," he said, according to Reuters. He further urged the U.S. to ensure that Israel complies with all ceasefire terms.

Trump's remarks and Hamas's response come at a critical time. Israel and Hamas are currently engaged in discussions to extend a ceasefire. Negotiators are working on a deal to release Israeli hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Previously, Trump had proposed relocating Gaza's residents to Egypt and Jordan while transforming the region into a modern coastal destination dubbed the "Riviera of the Middle East." The plan was widely condemned by international organizations and Palestinian groups, who called it an act of ethnic cleansing.

Egypt's foreign ministry also responded to Trump's statement, expressing appreciation that the U.S. is no longer supporting the mass displacement of Gaza's population.

Meanwhile, Hamas leaders have reportedly engaged in high-level discussions with U.S. officials in Doha. According to The Jerusalem Post, Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh's political adviser, Taher Al-Nono, confirmed that these discussions were focused on securing the release of an American-Israeli dual national held in Gaza.

Ceasefire talks are ongoing, with Israel and Hamas signaling readiness to move into the next phase of negotiations. The 42-day truce, which began in January, is set to expire soon, making these discussions even more urgent.