Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh Lauds Terror Attack in Israel That killed Five People in Tel Aviv Suburb

Hamas Chief Ismail Haniyeh has welcomed a terror attack that killed five Israeli in a suburb of Tel Aviv this week. Haniyeh and his group Hamas have praised the terror attack maintaining that the normalization of Israel's relations with some Arab states can never be a security guarantee to Israel.

"We are proud of the Palestinian people and the free people of the nation in the face of the heroic attack that struck all of Israel," Haniyeh said in a statement.

Haniyeh Terms it a Heroic Attack

The Hamas chief maintained that Palestinian people were born out of the womb of these heroes in Jenin, the Negev and the Triangle, with the 'Sword of Jerusalem' brought by Gaza during last Ramadan, referring to the terrorists who carried out the recent attacks in Bnei Brak, Beersheba and Hadera, as well as the May 2021 conflict between Israel and Gaza terror groups, according to The Times of Israel.

Hamas, a Palestinian militant group that governs the Gaza Strip, has praised the attack and stated that "We express our blessing to the Tel Aviv operation."

Three Terror Attack in Israel in a Week

On late Tuesday, a gunman opened fire in the suburb of Tel Aviv, killing five people in the third such street attack this week. The attacker was later shot by the Israeli police. It emerged hours later that the attacker was a Palestinian from the West Bank.

The previous two attacks were carried out by Israel's Arab citizens who were inspired by the Islamic State.

The Palestinian man was armed with an assault rifle and the attack is the latest in the series of attacks that have raised security concerns in Israel.

Two days before, a shooting took place in the city of Hadera, leaving two police officers dead and nearly a few days back a stabbing took place in the Beer al-Sabe, resulting in the death of four people. Both attacks were claimed by ISIL.

Israel has called the incidents as a result of Arab terrorism as Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said that the country is facing threats from a wave of murderous Arab terrorism.