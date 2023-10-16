In a packed assembly at the United Nations headquarters in New York, the Israeli mission to the U.N. witnessed emotional testimonials of families who believe their loved ones were taken by Hamas during its recent attack on Israel.

These accounts, shared at a standing-room-only gathering, touched upon the profound pain experienced by Israelis, Americans, and others affected by this crisis.

Israel's U.N. Ambassador, Gilad Erdan, conveyed the profound anguish felt by his nation, stating, "We experienced our darkest moment since the Holocaust. Men, women, children, the elderly, not even newborn babies were spared. Entire communities have been erased. The savagery is unfathomable."

The gathering began with Yoni Asher, who joined virtually from Israel, sharing his harrowing experience. His wife, Doron, who holds German citizenship, and their two young daughters, Raz and Aviv, along with his mother, mother-in-law, and her husband, were all taken hostage by Hamas. He described the terrifying moment when he received a call from his wife, reporting gunshots and intruders in their home. Later, he saw a distressing video that revealed the abduction of his wife and daughters, leaving him in a state of indescribable agony.

Liam and Alana Zeitchik recounted the abduction of six of their family members, including Danielle Alony, Sharon Alony Cunio, David Cunio, Julie Cunio, Emma Cunio, and Amelia Alony. Raquel and Jay Zeitchik, speaking on behalf of their niece Danielle and her family, emphasized their desire for the safe return of their loved ones and their plea for unity in seeking a peaceful resolution.

Rabbi Burton Visotzky shared the story of his cousin, Hersh Goldberg-Polin, who was taken during a celebration of his 23rd birthday. Hersh was injured by gunfire or a grenade, and his family is deeply concerned about his urgent need for medical care.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the U.S. ambassador to the U.N., underscored the unequivocal condemnation of such actions, stating, "Let us be clear, there's absolutely no place for this evil in the world. No justification, no excuse." She assured that the United States is working closely with Israel to secure the release of all hostages.

The gathering concluded with a poignant rendition of "Hatikva," Israel's national anthem, performed by Israeli singer Noa Kirel.