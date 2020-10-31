On Halloween night, witches in the United States plan to cast a spell to stop President Donald Trump from being re-elected. Taking advantage of the Blue Moon, which will be seen across all time zones in the country for the first time in 76 years, witches plan to perform a 'Blue Wave' spell to "wash away the corruption and injustice and wickedness of Donald Trump and the Republican Party."

Michael M Hughes, a self-described magical thinker who created the 'Blue Wave' spell, encouraged people to take part in the ritual even though they did not practice magic or followed a different religion. On a Medium post, Hughes expressed concern over Trump's support to the white supremacist groups and his statement that he would not allow a peaceful transition of power if he lost the election.

"I don't care if you're a Republican, a Democrat, an Independent, a Libertarian, a Green, unaffiliated, or if you've never voted or cared about politics. If you care about the principles that have sustained our fragile democracy through dark times — justice, the rule of law, equality, civility, and human rights — your country needs you now more than ever," Hughes wrote in the post.

The Medium post gave a detailed description of how to harness the energy of the Blue Moon on Halloween night to vote Trump out of power. The ritual involved chanting while laying out a printout of the U.S. map, candles, a tarot card, a nail and, optionally, photos or campaign literature of favored candidates.

Huges created the first 'Blue Wave' spell in 2018 during midterm elections and claimed it was a "massive success" since Democrats took over the House of Representatives. He has also published spells to support abortion rights, Black Lives Matter and Covid-19.

However, Hughes noted that only magic spells would not help Trump lose the election. He advised everyone to go out and vote on Nov. 3.

While it remained to be seen whether the 'Blue Wave' spell will work to oust Trump, evangelist Paul Begley claimed earlier this month that the president would see a second term in the White House. Previously, televangelist Pat Roberson also claimed that Trump will win the upcoming election and that his win will mark the beginning of the end of the world because as a doomsday asteroid will allegedly hit the Earth soon.