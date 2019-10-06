The Halloween season is on and the horror movies are the best time to spend on this season. Especially, when it comes to online streaming platforms where people can watch their favourite shows and movies at home. Amazon Prime is one of the best video streaming platforms to watch horror movies and its collection always interests movie buffs.

Now, on the occasion of Halloween, watching horror movies is 'OK' but when you are with kids, sometimes horror becomes scarier what you expect. So here, keeping kids on the mind, we have made a list of five horror movies which you can watch with your kids.

Arthur and Haunted Tree House: The movie is about Arthur, Buster and Madonna who finds the three house that is haunted while sleepover. Francine meets an aged woman with a mysterious past, while Binky finds himself at Mr Ratburn's amazing haunted house.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween: The Cat in the Hat (Martin Short) helps Sally and Nick for their costumes, but the twist comes when they end up coming to a spooky forest, haunted funhouse and dark cave.

It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown: This film is about a Halloween party where Linus is waiting for Great Pumpkin and Charlie to attend the party. This film is a classic horror movie that came out in 1966.

The Spiderwick Chronicles: The film was released in 2008 and it is an adventure fantasy film based on the book series of the same name. The book was written by Holly Black and Tony DiTerlizzi, while the film was directed by Mark Waters. The film had Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger, Mary-Louise Parker, Martin Short, Nick Nolte, and Seth Rogen. The story of the film revolves around the adventures of Jared Grace and his family as they find a guide to fairies.

The Corpse Bride: Well this one is little ahead of kids but now more than teenagers. The film will be good for teenage kids. This animated film tells what happens when a groom accidentally gets married to a corpse. You can watch it on Amazon Prime anytime.