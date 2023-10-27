Hailey Silas: Young Mom Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances Days After Being Arrested for Repeatedly Calling 911 and Begging for Help

A young mother from Oklahoma was found dead on a barge in the Mississippi River after being arrested a few days earlier for making multiple 911 calls pleading for help. Hailey Silas' body was found around 7 a.m. on a Saturday as the crew of the barge was performing an inspection while navigating the Mississippi River near Shelby Forest in Tennessee, WREG reported.

A week earlier, Silas was arrested for making multiple 911 calls from a gas station, requesting cops to provide her with a ride out of the city due to her fear of something. When the police arrived, she told them that she was having a panic attack.

Mysterious Death

Following her arrest, Silas was transported to a police station in handcuffs. At the station, she requested to speak with her parents, explaining that she was feeling scared and disoriented, the outlet reported.

The exact cause of her fear was not immediately clear, but in addition to her request to speak with her parents, the young mom also asked to be transported to a "psych ward," as mentioned in the report.

Silas entered a guilty plea last Wednesday to a misdemeanor charge related to communicating a false alarm.

According to records cited by the outlet, she received a suspended sentence for the time already served. Additionally, a psychological evaluation report was submitted, although its contents were not made public.

Three days after Silas entered her guilty plea, her body was found.

It remains unclear what led the Oklahoma resident from Luther to the border area between Arkansas and Tennessee. The Shelby County Sheriff's Office reported that they do not suspect foul play was involved, as per WREG.

Investigation On

Authorities stated that they did not find any identification on Silas. However, her mother, LaRena Darrow, alleged that someone had her daughter's phone. When she attempted to call the phone, it was answered by an unfamiliar man.

"And I said, 'This is my daughter's profile, what are you doing on it?' And he said, 'Well, I'm sorry, Hailey doesn't have a phone anymore,'" Darrow told the outlet.

"I don't want to think about my baby being hurt like that and nobody being there to save her or being there to help her," she said.

"I have no idea. I had spoken with her Thursday night and she had sent me a couple pictures of her on a bridge and she looked so happy.

"And she was about to go sing karaoke and that was the last time I talked to her," the grieving mom added. "She was an amazing mother. My grandson is missing out on such a wonderful person. She was such an angel."

The incident, including the circumstances of Silas' death, is still the subject of an ongoing investigation.